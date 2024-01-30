The Big Picture Fandango releases a new extended preview for Wonka as the film becomes available on digital platforms today.

The extended preview takes viewers back to the beginning of the film, showcasing Willy Wonka's hopes and dreams.

Wonka has become the biggest hit of the holiday season, earning $532 million at the global box office.

As Wonka becomes available to watch on VOD, Fandango has released a new extended preview showing off the first ten minutes of the film. The musical is directed by Paul King and brings to life a new version of the classic character previously portrayed by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder. Timothée Chalamet brought the best of his singing talent to his iteration of the inventor. The only thing left to do was to open the best chocolate and candy store the world had ever seen.

The extended preview takes viewers back to the beginning of Wonka, where the titular genius sings about the future he dreams for himself in "A Hat Full of Dreams." The opening musical number depicts Willy as he arrives in the big city, with the protagonist ready to pour years of research into the opening of his shop. The songs of Wonka were written by King, Simon Farnaby, with the melodies illustrating Willy's journey alongside the compositions created by Neil Hannon and Joby Talbot. The preview concludes with the main character crossing paths with Bleacher (Tom Davis) and Mrs. Scrubitt (Olivia Colman).

Wonka tells the story of how Willy became the unpredictable businessman introduced in Mel Stuart's 1964 classic. While the character seems hopeful about his future as a chocolate maker, Mrs. Scrubitt traps him in her hotel, where Willy is supposed to work until he pays Colman's character what he supposedly owes her. With the help of Noodle (Calah Lane) and the other people who had been tricked by Mrs. Scrubitt, he comes up with a plan to escape and pursue the dreams he designed alongside his mother, Mrs. Wonka (Sally Hawkins).

'Wonka' Is a Christmas Hit at the Global Box Office

Close

Wonka has earned around $532 million at the global box office, making it the biggest hit of the holiday season. Beating out the ticket sales titles such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the movie led by Chalamet made a statement when it premiered on the big screen. The musical also became the second-highest-grossing release of the year for Warner Bros., only falling behind the studio's blockbuster hit, Barbie. Audiences couldn't get enough of Wonka's music and wholesome characters, and they'll get to experience it once again when the movie is released on 4K ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 27.

You can check out the extended preview from Wonka below: