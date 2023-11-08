The Big Picture Funko Pop has released four new Wonka Pop figures, including Noodle, Slugworth, Prodnose, and a younger version of Willy Wonka himself, ahead of the release of the film.

The Willy Wonka Pop figure features the character with his cane and suitcase, dressed in a burgundy velvet coat and top hat.

The upcoming Wonka film is an origin story that explores the youthful years of Willy Wonka, giving a fresh take on the iconic character.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated musical fantasy film Wonka, Funko Pop took advantage of the opportunity to release four new adorable Wonka Pop figures, including Noodle, Slugworth, Prodnose, and — of course — the younger version of the iconic chocolatier Willy Wonka. A prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the forthcoming Paul King-helmed feature will transport viewers to Willy Wonka's younger years, with this generation's sought-after actor Timothée Chalamet playing the titular character.

All four collectibles retail for $11.99 and are available for pre-order via Entertainment Earth. The Willy Wonka Pop figure, which stands approximately 5-inches tall, features the character with his cane and suitcase, clad in a burgundy velvet coat and a top hat. On the other hand, the Noodle figure (which will be portrayed by Calah Lane in the upcoming film) sees the character holding her multicolor balloons. Prodnose's figure is seen with sweets in his hand while Slugworth, like Wonka, is holding a cane. Though most fans and collectors alike are most likely waiting for an Oompa-Loompa Pop figure, we can assume it's only a matter of time before major toy companies (especially Funko) release their figures of Hugh Grant's version of the character.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book, the upcoming film is described as an "origin story that explores the vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor," will introduce not only a new generation of audiences but also longtime fans to Willy Wonka's delectable world and how it all began. Alongside Chalamet, Wonka also features a star-studded cast, including the likes of Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, and Mathew Baynton.

Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka Is Shaping up To Give a Fresh Take on the Iconic Character

Image via Warner Bros.

Given the actors who have played the character before him, Chalamet certainly has some big shoes to fill. From the late Gene Wilder to Johnny Depp, taking on the role seemed incredibly challenging. Fortunately, the previously released trailer and images promise to give the character a new, savory spin by delving into Willy Wonka's youth and how he came to be the famous chocolatier, which has never been done before.

Here's everything you need to know about Wonka before it arrives in theaters on December 15. Until then, you can also check out the Funko Pop figures below and follow the links for the Willy Wonka, Noodle, Prodnose, and Slugworth figures.

Close