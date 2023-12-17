The Big Picture Warner Bros.' Wonka has already recouped its $125 million production budget thanks to a successful overseas release and strong domestic debut.

Timothée Chalamet's performance in Wonka has received praise from critics, contributing to the film's positive reviews and strong audience response.

The movie is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s iconic book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Thanks to an early roll-out overseas and a solid stateside debut this weekend, Warner Bros.’ Wonka has already recovered its reported production budget of $125 million. Directed by Paul King, beloved for having helmed the two Paddington films, and starring everybody’s favorite new heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, Wonka serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s massively popular book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which has twice been adapted for the big screen.

Wonka opened to $39 million domestically this weekend, and has now made $112 million from international territories, for an early global haul of $151 million. The movie grossed over $40 million in select overseas markets last weekend, with the lion’s share of the gross (more than $11 million) coming from the U.K. Wonka is currently playing in 78 territories worldwide, and has done especially well in Mexico, Spain and Germany. Produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter franchise), the film is expected to spawn a new franchise for Dune star Chalamet.

Wonka’s $39 million domestic debut marks the second-best start for the actor, behind Dune’s $41 million opening in 2021. This could have been a bigger year for him, had Dune: Part Two not been delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Wonka is also the first film to receive a proper promotional push since the strike ended, with Chalamet at the front-and-center of the campaign.

Timothée Chalamet Is the Latest Actor to Step Into Willy Wonka's Iconic Shoes

He’s the third actor to play the iconic chocolate maker Willy Wonka, after Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. It’s been a big year for Dahl adaptations as well, with Wes Anderson quietly releasing four shorts based on the writer’s work for Netflix, to strong reviews but little attention among casual audiences. Reviews for Wonka have been splendid as well. The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 84% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and has earned a strong A- Cinema Score from opening day audiences. Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised Chalamet’s performance in his mixed review, and wrote that the star creases over the film’s many weaknesses.

Warner Bros. cleverly underplayed the fact that the film was actually a musical during promotion, mainly because the genre hasn’t done very well at the box office in the post-pandemic era; the studio is using a similar strategy to promote the upcoming The Color Purple. Could Wonka’s performance inspire a last-minute change in how that film is marketed? Wonka also features Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and newcomer Calah Lane.

You can watch the film in theaters now.