During this holiday weekend, Wonka performed remarkably well at the global box office, grossing $386.9 million against a budget of $125 million. This number includes estimates for Monday, January 1, 2024. Wonka was initially released in the US on December 15, after being released in many other countries earlier in the month. So far, Wonka has grossed $244.4 million throughout its entire international run so far.

The family film experienced a 17% growth from its international box office numbers last weekend. The film saw a 92% increase in France, a 60% increase in Holland, and a 40% increase in Germany. Other notable increases this weekend include 29% in both Italy and Argentina, 20% in Mexico, 12% in Australia, and 8% in Spain. Wonka also returned to IMAX screens this weekend, with its IMAX numbers reaching $1.7 million globally. The film's IMAX release has pulled in 14.5 million worldwide. Wonka is set to hit theaters in South Korea on January 31, 2024, which is the last international release of the film currently slated.

Wonka is a musical fantasy prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. The film follows a young Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) as he attempts to open a candy shop in a corrupt city run by crooked chocolatiers. Wonka is directed by Paul King from a script co-written with Simon Farnaby. The movie currently holds an 83% Certified Fresh score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 91% audience score.

Who Stars in Wonka?

Chalamet stars alongside Hugh Grant as Lofty the Oompa Loompa, Sally Hawkins as Wonka's mother, Matt Lucas as the villainous Gerald Prodnose, and Keegan Michael-Key as the chief of police. Olivia Coleman, Calah Lane, Paterson Joseph, Mathew Baynton, and Rowan Atkinson round out the rest of the cast.

Wonka is currently playing in theaters worldwide.

