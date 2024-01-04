The Big Picture Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet exceeds expectations, grossing $400 million globally, securing Chalamet's spot on the A-list.

After a couple of strong holds across the lucrative holiday period, director Paul King’s Wonka has emerged as a major box office hit. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the iconic role of the chocolatier Willy Wonka, a character previously portrayed on screen by Gene Wilder, who passed the baton to Johnny Depp, the movie serves as a prequel to writer Roald Dahl’s classic novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Wonka exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, topping the charts with nearly $40 million domestically. The movie was released in December, first in the U.K. and then in North America. It registered a minimal second weekend drop, which sent it to number two, before actually reclaiming the top spot in the extended New Year’s period. Wonka has grossed $147 million so far at the domestic box office, and an additional $253 million from overseas territories, for a cumulative global haul of exactly $400 million.

The musical drama will pass the $150 million mark domestically today, and simultaneously overtake Dune: Part One's $402 million haul at the global box office. Imagine what a year it could have been for Chalamet — one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars — had Dune: Part Two not been delayed because studios denied paying writers and actors their due. Dune 2 will now be released in March, by which time Chalamet might have a half-a-billion dollar hit to his name, and a second franchise to lead.

‘Wonka’s Success Secures Timothée Chalamet’s Golden Ticket to the A-List

Wonka’s success also establishes King as one of the most bankable filmmakers out there. The director broke out with the first Paddington, which grossed over $280 million worldwide in 2014, and followed it up with Paddington 2, which grossed nearly $230 million in 2017. Each of those movies was phenomenally reviewed, and King’s hot-streak continued with Wonka. The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 82% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime writing that the film’s “spirit and optimism, along with Chalamet's fantastic performance, make up for its weaknesses.”

Produced on a relatively modest reported budget of $125 million, Wonka is easily the most successful of Warner Bros.’ three Christmastime releases — the other two being Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple. The movie’s performance also proves that audiences have no problems with musicals, and that the studio’s decision to mask its true genre in the marketing was a result of pure paranoia. Also starring Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Grant, Wonka is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.