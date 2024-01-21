The Big Picture The movie Wonka, which explores the backstory of Willy Wonka, is still performing well at the box offices.

The global box office total for Wonka is now at $531.8 million, which is impressive considering the movie's $125 million budget.

The success of Wonka can be attributed to its wholesome and sweet appeal, as well as the popularity of Timothée Chalamet.

Wonka took us into the story of a younger Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) that was a musical journey into how the famed chocolatier got his factory as we know and love it. Now, with the film having been released back on December 15, 2023, the Paul King film is still bringing in the box office totals. With only a -35% holdover drop, Wonka still brought in $10.7m in box office totals from 77 overseas markets. This adds to the global total, bringing it to $531.8m, which in comparison to the $125 million dollar price tag of the movie, is an impressive feat.

The current overseas total for the film is at $344.6m and this is before the film even opens in Korea, which is the last market to get the film and will be released there on January 31. The continued success of Wonka shows the appeal of the movie both with Chalamet's performance as Wonka but also the musical elements of the King film. King's world is always comforting, just look to the success of his Paddington movies. That energy seeped in Wonka and with markets still waiting to take a dive into the world of Willy Wonka, the box office total could continue to climb.

A Willy Wonka Musical Works Well

Image via Warner Bros

What the continued success of Wonka shows is that movies like this, which are very wholesome and sweet, can find success. Watching Wonka's friendship with Noodle (Calah Lane) blossom throughout the film, seeing Hugh Grant as an oompa loompa, and understanding all of the characters that Wonka meets along the way made this one of the sweetest movies to watch over the holiday season. So the film continually gaining steam at the box office makes a lot of sense.

A wonderfully fun movie, a musical adventure that fans can fall in love with, it is no surprise that Wonka continues to find success with its box office totals. With the opening in Korea happening at the end of the month, we could see more of an increase for Wonka, and maybe we'll get more stories of the chocolatier to see how he ends up down trodden and upset with the world by the time we get to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

