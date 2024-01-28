The Big Picture Wonka continues to charm audiences, bringing in $5.91 million domestically and $7.8 million internationally.

The film is likely to surpass The Little Mermaid and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning to become the 7th biggest film of 2023.

Wonka has received glowing reviews and has outperformed Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, earning $552.0 million globally.

Wonka is still proving the sweetest treat in town for moviegoers as the Paul King-directed musical prequel of Willy Wonka's life continues to charm audiences almost two months after its release. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as the titular chocolatier, taking over the legendary role once played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. The movie portrays the early life of Wonka, a budding chocolatier striving to establish his reputation in the wake of his mother's passing. He finds himself compelled to confront the Chocolate Cartel as he embarks on a journey to create his own confectionery empire.

This weekend, Wonka brought in $5.91 million domestically, a remarkable 12% decline from the previous weekend, bringing its domestic earnings to a total of $195 million. Internationally, Wonka amassed approximately $7.8 million from 77 markets abroad, demonstrating an impressive holdover decrease of only 33%. The film's international earnings now stand at $356.9 million, contributing to a global cumulative total of $552.0 million. Korea is currently lined up to be the final market to release the film, with its premiere scheduled for Wednesday, January 31st.

Two of 2023's biggest movies, The Little Mermaid and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning lie ahead of the film in the year's top ten. With the current rate of audience engagement and the upcoming Korean release, the film is likely to surpass both films before settling as the 7th or 8th biggest film of 2023. Mission is sitting at $567.5 million, while Mermaid is just above, at $569.6 million. Wonka has already overtaken the last adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel. Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory earned $475 million worldwide, against mixed reviews. On the contrary, Wonka has received glowing reviews and the film continues to play well in theaters. On the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregator website, the film enjoys an 83% positive and certified fresh score, it also carries a 91% audience score, indicating just how well the film has been received by family audiences.

Who Else Stars in 'Wonka'?

The film's A-list ensemble also stars Calah Lane, Keegan Michael-Key, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and more. King directed and executive produced the film, which was crafted from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Wonka is in theaters now and will be released for digital purchase and rental on January 30. The film will be available for purchase in 4K ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting on February 27.

