Having been released almost two months ago, Warner Bros Discovery's Wonka continues to see its global box office climb, and the musical is now inching toward yet another major milestone. Despite being unseated from the domestic top 3, the Timothée Chalamet-led film is turning out to be a fruitful one with each passing week. Directed by Paul King, Wonka has hauled in an additional $8.5m this weekend internationally. This moves the overseas haul to $382.3 million while pushing the global box office haul to $587.6 million – aiming for the $600m mark.

Wonka is a prequel to the 1971 Roald Dahl adaptation of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The musical stars Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka with hopes of building his own empire on the back of chocolate. Young Willy has the vision to build his own confectionery empire, and he strives to build the required reputation he needs. While dealing with the loss of his mother, Willy's dream is challenged by his city's Chocolate Cartel, and he must take them on to achieve the success he craves. Wonka has continued to charm audiences months after its release, and this can be attributed to both Chalamet's prowess on screen and King's keen eye and talent off it. King has been able to channel the energy that brought great success to the Paddington movies to this adaptation of the fan favorite chocolatier and it's proving masterful.

The feature, with its emotional core, alongside the good-natured storyline, introduced a new generation to a beloved old character. Not many were certain how the film would be received, as the prequel came over 18 years since Tim Burton's somewhat divisive Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film also had to contend with Mel Stuart's well-regarded Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which was released over 50 years ago. Chalamet's star power - which will be on show next in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 - and King's prowess have delivered a worthy successor.

'Wonka' – A Win for the Musical Genre

Wonka is a feel good musical adventure that fans can easily fall in love with and WBD aren't oblivious to the fact that they have a gem in hand. “It is incredibly validating to see this film achieve such an exciting milestone,” Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy the CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group said after the feature surpassed $500 million globally. “We are grateful to our partners in exhibition for their unwavering support and the audiences around the globe who came out for this big-screen celebration.”

Wonka remains in theaters. Read our review here