The Big Picture Wonka has hit the $600 million mark at the global box office, proving Chalamet's charm and King's vision as a winning combination.

Chalamet shines as a young Willy Wonka facing challenges to create his own chocolate brand, backed by a star-studded supporting cast.

The film's immense financial success likely to lead to speculation for a sequel, keeping audiences eagerly awaiting..

Warner Bros.' Wonka is continuing to prove that audiences truly have never had chocolate like this, as the film crossed yet another staggering milestone on its sensational box office run. The film, which stars Timothée Chalamet as the title character, surpassed the global revenue threshold of $600 million two months after it opened. The movie earned approximately $7.8 million from international markets over the weekend. As of Sunday, the estimated total international earnings reached $395.1 million, bringing the global cumulative total to $604.9 million. Chalamet will also most likely have the pleasure of seeing Wonka in the multiplexes by the time his next film Dune: Part Two, opens in two weeks' time.

Wonka fills in the backstory — musically — to Roald Dahl's famous Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which first hit theaters in 1971 with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder. In this new movie, Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka who dreams of creating his very own chocolate brand. But when Willy loses his mother very early on in life, he finds his dream in jeopardy, especially when he has to face off against the notorious Chocolate Cartel in his town.

Despite these challenges, Willy is determined to make his dream come true, and deliver that chocolatey goodness to everyone. Wonka has been a hit with audiences for months, thanks in large part to Chalamet's undeniable charm and charisma, and director Paul King's creative vision. King, known for the success of the outstanding pair of Paddington movies, brings his unique style to the story of everyone's favorite chocolatier, which has contributed enormously in making the film a hit. The immense financial success of the movie — grossing over four times its reported $125 million budget, and then some — will no doubt lead to speculation and, indeed, demand, for a sequel, for which keen audiences will need to stay tuned.

Who Stars Along Side Chalamet in 'Wonka'?

Chalamet is backed up by a tremendous supporting cast, led by the likes of Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa and Olivia Colman as the cunning Mrs. Scrubitt. The ensemble also features Calah Lane as Noodle, Paterson Joseph playing Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Prodnose, Mathew Baynton in the role of Ficklegruber, Sally Hawkins portraying Willy Wonka's mother, and Rowan Atkinson as a priest. Additional cast members include the likes of Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Farnaby, Colin O'Brien and Ellie White.

Wonka is in theatres now. You can check out our review here.