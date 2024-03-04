The Big Picture Wonka continues to surpass expectations in its 12th week, with a total global box office of $624 million.

The film's success defied initial doubt, with a 91% audience approval rating and an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Paul King's move from Paddington to Wonka could lead to a sequel, placing lead Timothée Chalamet in a unique position.

Even though unforeseen circumstances created a hurdle in what could have been one of the most lucrative quarters for any star in recent memory — Dune: Part Two was supposed to be released before Wonka — Timothée Chalamet established his A-list status this weekend with not one, but two films in the top 10 at the global box office. While Dune: Part Two delivered a sandworm-sized debut in its first weekend, Chalamet’s biggest-ever hit, Wonka, continued drawing crowds despite having played in theaters for nearly three months and being available to watch at home.

This weekend — its 12th overall — the musical drama added $1.7 million domestically, finishing eighth, and another $3.3 million from overseas markets. This took the film’s total domestic haul to $216 million, and its gross overseas haul to $407 million, for a cumulative global total of $624 million. The film is eyeing a lifetime worldwide box office of around $630 million — a massive return on investment for everybody involved, considering Wonkareportedly cost $125 million to produce.

The film debuted around Christmastime, braving competition from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the animated hit Migration, and a handful of awards contenders. Wonka has shown spectacular holds since then, with its biggest domestic drop (54%) coming back in weekend two. In fact, it actually jumped in weekend three, grossing $22 million domestically as compared to the previous frame’s $18 million haul. Although audience reception for the film has been exceptional — Wonka holds a 91% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore — the film's success wasn’t always a sure thing.

'Wonka' Marked a Return to Form for Movie Musicals

Warner Bros. was so uncertain of the film’s bankability that it attempted to mask the fact that it was a musical. The studio used a similar marketing strategy on The Color Purple, while Paramount borrowed the same move for Mean Girls. With each film doing well at the box office — to different degrees, of course — the myth that audiences are fed up with an entire genre can perhaps now be dismissed. Reviews were also on Wonka’s side; the film holds a “fresh” 82% score on RT, continuing director Paul King’s dream run.

Best known for his beloved Paddington movies, King jumped franchises to work on Wonka, which will almost certainly get a sequel. This would put Chalamet in the rarest of positions. How many stars do we know who can front two non-comic book franchises simultaneously? A prequel to Roald Dahl’s classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Wonka also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.