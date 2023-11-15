The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet is bringing the character Wonka to life in a larger-than-life IMAX poster, showcasing the immersive experience of the film.

The upcoming movie serves as a prequel, exploring the origins of the famous chocolatier and the story behind the Oompa-Loompas.

Directed by Paul King, known for his work on the Paddington franchise, and featuring a star-studded cast, Wonka promises to be a tantalizing and vibrant production for all ages.

Timothée Chalamet is making it rain with decadent chocolate in an IMAX poster for Wonka. Firmly planted on top of a fluffy pink cotton candy cloud, the actor behind the film’s titular character tosses a beaming smile at everyone down below while dropping handfuls of chocolates from a barrel. Teasing a larger-than-life experience, the image gives potential IMAX viewers the whopping scale of the feature should they choose to indulge in the immersive experience. With vibrant and eye-catching colors popping out from every nook and cranny of the poster, Wonka promises to be a tantalizing production for all ages.

Chalamet is almost ready to leave his mark on one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved characters when Wonka sings and dances its way into theaters on December 15. While previous films, like the Gene Wilder-led Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the Johnny Depp-starrer, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, focused on the story of a lucky boy who was introduced to a world beyond his wildest imagination, the upcoming title will serve as a prequel. It will shine a light on how the famous chocolatier came to be the man whom audiences were both terrified of and intrigued by in the later stories. Of course, there will be plenty of Oompa-Loompas, with the movie also telling their origin story and how they came to find themselves in the employment of Wonka, as well as musical numbers popping up throughout.

Along with Chalamet, Wonka also features performances from a cast that includes Hugh Grant (Love Actually) as one of Wonka’s future Oompa-Loompa companions, Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Olivia Colman (Secret Invasion), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Gwen), Tom Davis (Murder in Successville), Simon Farnaby (Ghosts), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean), Rich Fulcher (The Mighty Boosh), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), and Mathew Baynton (Ghosts). Known for directing the first two films in the Paddington franchise, Paul King is more than up to the task of pouring his unique vision into the prequel story. Like his work on the films centered around the marmalade-loving bear, King also penned Wonka alongside Farnaby.

What Other Roald Dahl Projects Are Out There?

While you’re counting down the days until Wonka arrives in theaters, there are plenty of other on-screen adaptations from the author’s lengthy catalog to be rented and streamed. For starters, Netflix recently paired with Wes Anderson (Moonrise Kingdom) in the Benedict Cumberbatch-led short film, The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. The streamer is also the home of the book-turned-film-turned-musical, Matilda, with more adaptations of Dahl’s works on the way. Meanwhile, Prime Video has both the 1990 and 2020 versions of The Witches available to rent.

Check out the spirited IMAX poster for Wonka below and read up on everything we know about the production in our guide here.

