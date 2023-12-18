Since the announcement that Timothée Chalamet would be taking on the iconic role of Willy Wonka in Wonka, a prequel to 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, there have been a lot of questions. Would it be a musical? If so, can Chalamet sing? Will this new, younger Wonka have the same Gene Wilder charisma that made the original film such a staple in the hearts of many? While most of these fears were quenched as soon as the trailer of the film was released and Chalamet showed the world his version of the chocolatier (and his lovely singing voice), only the box office numbers will confirm the film's ultimate success or failure.

Directed by Paddington's Paul King, Wonka tells the story of Willy Wonka before he was famous, as he attempts to create a candy factory in a city filled with greedy chocolatiers who have taken over the industry. Struggling financially, Willy attempts to overcome these obstacles to bring a new face and style to the candy world. Wonka's $125 million budget reflects its all-star cast, stunning sets, and gorgeous costumes, so time will tell if ticket sales make up for both its filming and promotional costs. One thing is for certain, King's vision is a real holiday treat.

Budget For 'Wonka' By Department

The Cast

Close

Rule number one for casting Willy Wonka: choose an iconic actor. Chalamet had some big shoes to fill, namely Gene Wilder, but one could argue there isn't a more pedigreed and famous young actor for the part of the candy maker. It is rumored that Chalamet's paycheck was his highest yet, and given the standing of his co-stars, their salaries couldn't have been far behind. In a 2022 report from Variety, Chalamet was paid $9 million for his role in Wonka. No word on the payments for the film's ensemble includes recognizable names such as Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Olivia Coleman, and Keagan-Michael Key.

VFX

Image via Warner Bros.

While the 1971 world of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was all built within a soundstage, times have drastically changed in terms of films using Visual Effects to spruce up the scenery of their films. Not only that, but Hugh Laurie's role as an Oompa Loompa required quite a lot of Computer Generated Imagery as well. The payment for VFX varies, but it is always paid by the minute, so the amount of Wonka's budget that was taken up by VFX is dependent on not only the amount of screen time Laurie's character has but also how much of the set design was done using CGI. With the credits listing over 400 individuals working in the Visual Effects department, it can be assumed that quite a bit of what audiences see on screen was done using CGI. Some of the VFX filmmaker's previous credits include VFX-heavy films like Inception, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, and Black Panther, proving Wonka needed some true Visual Effects pros to make the project's larger-than-life vision a reality.

Filming Location

Image via Warner Bros.

Filming for Wonka took place across the UK throughout 2021 and 2022. Some of the filming locations included Bath, England; Oxford, England; Watford, England; and Veralmium Park, England. US productions often move overseas for shooting at the incentive of a tax break for filming in those locations. While it hasn't been confirmed that Wonka received such an incentive, in the recent past, filming in the UK has largely been done for this purpose. If the project did receive a tax break, it would have saved a chunk of its budget through filming internationally.

The Cost of Promoting 'Wonka'

Image via Warner Bros.

The SAG-AFTRA strike ended just in time for Chalamet's hosting duties on Saturday Night Live, ​​​​​​and the actor was able to promote Wonka in front of the popular show's millions of viewers. The strike had prevented actors from promoting any past, current, or future projects throughout its 118-day stretch, which some blame for hurting film and television projects that premiered during that time. While films usually double their budget by spending the same amount on worldwide advertising as they do on filming the actual project, no billboard quite compares to the real-life actors gushing about their films, appearing on talk shows, and in stunning outfits on a red carpet. The Wonka cast was able to do all of this just in time for the film's promotional period, as it premiered in London in November. With a filming budget of $120 million, it can be inferred that the same amount was spent on advertising the film's December 15 release in the US.

The film was also promoted heavily during the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a float named "The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka," in addition to a tie-in menu of Wonka-themed food at IHOP.

How Much Does 'Wonka' Need to Make at the Box Office To Break Even?

Image via Warner Bros

The film's $120 million budget, combined with an assumed marketing budget of over $100 million, Wonka needs to generate at least $240 million at the box office to make a profit for Warner Bros. While it was originally supposed to hit theaters in March 2023, the film's new December release date couldn't have been better timing for generating big audience numbers, as families and groups of friends may choose a trip to the movies to see Wonka as a holiday outing.

How Is 'Wonka' Doing at the Box Office So Far?

Image via Warner Bros.

Domestically, Wonka made $39 million in its opening weekend, putting it in the same vicinity as recent films like The Marvels ($46 million) and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ($44 million). While that opening wasn't great news for The Marvels, that film had a budget of over $200 million and received a rather lukewarm CinemaScore (B). As for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel film was made for around $100 million, had a slightly better CinemaScore (B+), and also had legs in the following weekend, dropping only 35% in its second weekend.

Wonka earned the highest CinemaScore of these three films with an A- and has the benefit of having its second weekend being the holiday weekend (Christmas Day is frequently one of the busiest and most successful days of the year at the box office). Wonka will be fighting off a heavy slate of competition including two other films from Warner Bros, fellow musical The Color Purple and the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as fellow family-film Migration from Illumination. It's hard to tell if the film will be able to hold steady.

The good news is that Wonka is already more than halfway to making back its budget, having grossed a worldwide sum of $151.4 million. If the film continues to perform over the holidays, it should have no problem earning a profit for Warner Bros.