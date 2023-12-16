The Wonka story has been around as far back as 1964, from Roald Dahl’s children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Since then, the story has been adapted into a few movies, including the classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory from 1971 and the more modern recreation by Tim Burton in 2005.

It may not seem like a long time for those who remember the last adaptation, but Wonka will capture a whole new generation's imagination in the world of candy factories. For the older generation, this will expand on the story of Willy Wonka and serve as a prequel, which is an excellent introduction to the classics for younger viewers. It will also combine young superstars with actors who have been a staple in the industry for years. Let’s dive into who these memorable faces will be and the exciting characters they will portray.

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Close

Timothée Chalamet captures the same charm once portrayed by the late great Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka. Chalamet's take on the classic character strives for innovation in the chocolate industry in a cold world where the freedom to express oneself is seen as a criminal act. But with a little magic and determination, Wonka continues to chase his dream and believes that nothing is impossible.

Wonka director Paul King praised Chalamet's singing voice, proclaiming:

"The person it reminded me of was Bing Crosby. There’s quite a range, because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion and he can do it all… I’m going to sound like a crazed fan."

At just 22 years old, Chalamet became the third-youngest Best Actor nominee in the history of the Academy Awards, for his acclaimed performance in Call Me By Your Name. The heartthrob has worked with some of the biggest filmmakers in the business, including Christopher Nolan (Interstellar), Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Denis Villeneuve (the Dune movies), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird and Little Women), Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name and Bones & All), and Adam McKay (Don't Look Up). Up next for Chalamet is the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two, and James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, where he'll star as Bob Dylan.

Olivia Colman as Mrs. Scrubbit

Image via Warner Bros.

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman's, Mrs. Scrubbit, is almost unrecognizable as her costume design is so well done. This evil innkeeper tricks Wonka into a lifelong contract to work for her in terrible conditions among her crew of other unintentional workers.

Olivia Colman is a highly acclaimed actress most known for her Oscar-winning role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, as well as for her Emmy-winning role as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown. Colman has also received Oscar nominations for her roles in The Father and The Lost Daughter, and Emmy nominations for her work in Fleabag and The Night Manager. Her award-winning roles have skyrocketed Colman to international fame, with her film and television credits also including Empire of Light, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Heartstopper, Secret Invasion, Ron's Gone Wrong, and The Mitchells vs the Machines. Up next for Colman is the family-friendly sequel Paddington in Peru, the musical drama Girl from the North Country, and the fantasy romance Wicker.

Tom Davis as Bleacher

Image via Warner Bros.

In Wonka, Tom Davis plays Bleacher, the co-owner of the Inn with Mrs. Scrubbit. He also aids in the deception, which traps Willy Wonka and the other workers into a lifelong contract.

Davis is an actor and comedian who is also well known for helping to create the semi-improvised show Murder in Successville. This isn't Davis' first time working with Paul King, having previously played the role of T-Bone in Paddington 2. Most recently, he was cast in the acclaimed Showtime series The Curse, alongside Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone.

Hugh Grant as Lofty

Close

Who can forget the classic Oompa Loompas working and singing in the Wonka factory? Though they’ve had a checkered past of controversy from the original Dahl novels regarding their origins, the modern version appears as a seemingly sarcastic Hugh Grant. He’s an excellent choice to play the role and gives the character greater dialogue, expanding on the Oompa Loompa story. His charming, tongue-in-cheek humor, seen in his roles like Paddington 2 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, translates extremely well to a character of this stature.

Grant is a highly celebrated actor most known for his work with Richard Curtis in the films Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Bridget Jones's Diary. Grant's filmography also includes The Gentlemen, The Undoing, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, About a Boy, Sense and Sensibility, Cloud Atlas, and Two Weeks Notice. Coming up next for Grant is the HBO limited series The Regime where he'll star alongside Kate Winslet, Jerry Seinfeld's feature directorial debut Unfrosted, and the A24 horror movie Heretic.

Keegan-Michael Key as The Chief of Police

Image via Warner Bros.

Keegan-Michael Key plays the chief of police in Wonka, and his character is quite easily corruptible by the looks of his obsession with chocolate. He can be seen getting helped out of a police car after a significant weight gain due to his insatiable appetite. It might even be a nod to the original film, as many will remember the classic mishap when Violet Beauregarde decides to chew a piece of gum, which is said to provide a three-course meal in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. For those who don't remember, it ends with Violet being hauled away by Oompa Loompas, blown up like a balloon by an inexplicable amount of juice from the gum.

Key, the king of playing ironic characters, is perhaps most well-known for his show Key & Peele where he starred alongside Jordan Peele. While his co-star on the sketch series has gone off to become an Oscar-winning filmmaker, Key has largely stuck to the world of comedy. His credits include Keanu, The Predator, The Prom, Schmigadoon!, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Dolemite Is My Name, Vacation, Parks and Recreation, Pitch Perfect 2, and Don't Think Twice. Key also has an impressive resume of voice-acting roles in films such as Toy Story 4, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Wendell & Wild, Storks, the Hotel Transylvania sequels, The Angry Birds Movie, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and most recently Migration. Key's upcoming projects include the animated prequel movie Transformers One and the Christmas comedy Dear Santa.

Calah Lane as Noodle

Image via Warner Bros.

Calah Lane is a new star on the rise. She has an undeniable chemistry with Timothée Chalamet, playing the role of Noodle. Wonka and Noodle meet, working under the tyranny of Mrs. Scrubbit, and the two join forces to break out of this poverty. The pair inspire each other to follow their dreams no matter how unbelievably magical they might seem.

Lane has been credited for roles on television series such as Kidding and This Is Us, as well as a part in The Day Shall Come, but Wonka may be her biggest breakthrough.

Sally Hawkins as Willy’s Mother

Image via Warner Bros.

Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins appears in Wonka, perhaps in Willy's imagination, as his mother, speaking to him from the crowd and blowing a kiss. The role will undoubtedly be a tear-jerker for the film and may emerge as a big source of his determination for success.

Hawkins is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in the Best Picture-winner The Shape of Water. She also received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Blue Jasmine. Hawkins' other credits include Spencer, Godzilla (and its sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Submarine, Jane Eyre, Maudie, Never Let Me Go, and An Education. She's also previously worked with director Paul King in both Paddington movies. Hawkins' next role will be opposite Ethan Hawke in the movie Lucia.

Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius

Image via Warner Bros.

Rowan Atkinson can be seen in Wonka running from a giraffe dressed as the priest, Father Julius. Atkinson’s uncanny ability to perform physical comedy with little dialogue is sure to have many hilarious moments throughout the film.

Atkinson is undoubtedly most recognized as the hilariously quirky character Mr. Bean, who appeared in the British sitcom Mr. Bean and the feature film Bean. Despite his occasional announcements of retiring Mr. Bean's character, cameos still pop up from time to time when you least expect them, proving that Atkinson has still got it. His other credits include roles in The Lion King, the Johnny English films, Love Actually, Man vs. Bee, Scooby-Doo, and Rat Race.

Matt Lucas as Prodnose

Image via Warner Bros.

Matt Lucas' character, Prodnose, is among the evil chocolate cartel group who are set on controlling the market and preventing Wonka from bringing in his wild, innovative treats.

If you’ve ever binged The Great British Bake Off series, then you are probably familiar with Lucas. However, his breakout success is largely thanks to the sketch-comedy show Little Britain, where he played multiple hilarious roles. Lucas has also starred in Disney's live-action Alice in Wonderland movies as Tweedledee & Tweedledum, Bridesmaids, Doctor Who, Shaun of the Dead, and he previously worked with King on the first Paddington movie. Lucas will next be seen next year in Ridley Scott's highly anticipated sequel Gladiator 2.

Jim Carter as Abacus Crunch

Image via Warner Bros.

Jim Carter's role in Wonka is another chocolate cartel member named Abacus Crunch. He explains to Wonka the impossibility of entering the chocolate market without the necessary prerequisites of owning a chocolate shop.

Carter, most known for his role in Downton Abbey, has been acting professionally since the 70s. His prolific career and dedication to the craft are remarkable. Outside Downton Abbey, Carter has also starred in films such as Shakespeare in Love, Top Secret!, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Witches, Black Beauty, Richard III, My Week with Marilyn, 102 Dalmatians, The Golden Compass, and Ella Enchanted.

Who Else Stars in 'Wonka'?

Close

As you can likely tell, Wonka has a stellar cast, and it doesn't stop there; also starring in the movie are Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) as Piper Benz, Paterson Joseph (The Beach) as Arthur Slugworth, Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story) as Larry Chucklesworth, Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Lottie Bell, and Mathew Baynton (BBC's Ghosts) as Fickelgruber.