Wonka, the Warner Bros. prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starring Timothee Chalamet as the titular character, has just gained a new addition to the cast in funnyman Keegan-Michael Key. The character Key will be playing is currently unknown. Wonka is said to focus on the beloved character in his early years when he first meets his trusty companions, the Oompa Loompas. No other cast members have been announced as of now.

Key is perhaps best known for co-creating and starring in the comedy central sketch comedy show Key and Peele. Usually known as a comedian, Key has recently been exploring roles that are a little bit more out of his comfort zone. Last year, Key appeared in teen romance All The Bright Places, as well as The Prom and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which are both musicals. He most recently starred in Apple TV's musical comedy series, Schmigadoon!, opposite Cecily Strong.

Upcoming releases starring Key include the animated sequel Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Wendell and Wild, a stop-motion fantasy horror comedy directed by Henry Selick, a new Judd Apatow film called The Bubble, and a reboot of Pinocchio.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: First 'Dune' Reactions Call It Stunning, Immersive, and a "Once-in-a-Generation Film"

Paul King will serve as the director of Wonka. King previously directed the hit children's film Paddington, as well its equally well-received sequel. Wonka's script is written by King and Simon Farnaby. Farnaby is mostly known as an actor and has appeared in the films Your Highness and Paddington, but has also co-written the scripts of Mindhorn and Paddington 2.

Wonka is currently slated for a March 17, 2023 release date, so it may be a long while until we get more major details surrounding the film. All that is currently known besides the two announced cast members is that Wonka will be the first installment of the new Roald Dahl Cinematic Universe, so audiences should expect some of their favorite characters from childhood to come alive in all-new ways that were never expected previously.

KEEP READING: Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville Cast in 'Reboot' Pilot From Steve Levitan

Share Share Tweet Email

'Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood Cast in 'Eraser' Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie The film will be titled 'Eraser: Reborn.'

Read Next