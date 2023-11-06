The Big Picture The highly anticipated film Wonka is a fun, and fresh musical fantasy that takes us back in time to see a young Willy Wonka turning into the iconic chocolatier we know him to be.

The movie features a power-packed cast, including Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka, along with Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, and Sally Hawkins, among others.

Wonka is an origin story that explores the vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor, and is set to bring a mix of magic, music, mayhem, and emotions for both fans familiar with the character and those being introduced to him for the first time.

Among the highly anticipated Holiday releases this year is Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka the feature helmed by Paul King is a musical fantasy that’ll take us back in time to see a young Willy Wonka turning into the iconic chocolatier we know him to be. By all accounts, the film looks fun, fresh, and savory and seems to address a wide audience. To hype the audience further, Fandango has unveiled a new image from the feature. The image sees Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka with potion bottles in hand and a dreamy look in his eyes. Behind him is a glowing table that likely doubles as his workstation.

Wonka is billed as an “origin story that explores the vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor,” and the looks by far give fans a great idea of this colorful, cotton candy world. The previous images give us a good look at various characters from the film such as Olivia Colman’s very mischievous Mrs. Scrubitt and Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa. The movie will also explore how Wonka first met Oompa.

The feature is going to bring a mix of magic and music, as well as mayhem and emotions for both kinds of fans, ones who know the legacy of the character and the young ones, for whom this will be a first introduction. Willy Wonka has a long and stories legacy, the chocolatier was created by author Roald Dahl and since has been adapted on the big screen twice, with actors like Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp giving their iconic versions. So the bar is set high for Chalamet and King’s prequel, it will be interesting to witness Chalamet's unique take on the character.

'Wonka' Has an Impressive Cast in Its Favor

The movie has a power-packed cast including Calah Lane as Wonka’s partner in crime Noodle, Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Prodnose, Mathew Baynton as Ficklegruber, Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka's mother, and Rowan Atkinson as a priest. Further, rounding off the cast are Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Farnaby, Colin O'Brien, and Ellie White. Follow the link to learn more about the cast. The movie is produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly.

Wonka is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 15. You can learn more about the film here and check out the new image below: