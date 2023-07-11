Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, Rowan Atkinson as a priest, and Timothée Chalamet as a young, dashing, and dreamy Willy Wonka? Say no more. The new, and long-awaited, new trailer for Wonka has just been released, giving us our first look at the origin story behind one of the most iconic figures in literature and film. And along with the new trailer, several new images from the film were also released giving a more in-depth view of the charmingly large-scale and wacky new film. Wonka will debut in theaters on December 15, 2023.

The new images, released today, show Chalamet as Willy Wonka. In one image, he is shown sitting at a desk, talking with an Oompa Loompa, played by Grant, who is trapped in a jar. The room is dark, but illuminated by a few lights, that show glimmers of Wonka's magical and sweet toolkit. Another image shows a rooftop scene, with Wonka and his companion, played by Calah Lane, floating off of a glass-domed roof. The musical aspects of the movie are also highlighted in another new image which shows Willy Wonka in a dance number, holding a cane and surrounded by umbrellas bearing his name. The final image shows Wonka releasing some floating candies into the air, surrounded by onlookers. He looks up at his creation, and also at the viewer, with a sense of wacky wonder.

Wonka is an upcoming musical film that incorporates elements of fantasy and slapstick comedy. The film tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, the reclusive chocolatier originated by Roald Dahl in his 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He was played by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, which later became a classic. Willy Wonka was later played by Johnny Depp in the 2005 Tim Burton film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Over the decades, the character has become a figure more iconic than its original films.

​​

Close

RELATED:

Marvel Keeps Trying (and Failing) to Recapture ‘The Winter Soldier’s Vibe

A Magical New Look at Willy Wonka

But it looks like Wonka will bring the beloved figure to life in a whole new way, giving us a look into his origins as the magical chocolatier that we now know and love. Few details have been released with regard to the film's plot, however, the new trailer and images released today give us our first real look at the tone of the new film. If you were looking for a gritty dissection of Wonka, well, you're set to be disappointed.

The film is directed by Paul King. King and Simon Farnaby wrote the screenplay. Wonka is set to be released to theaters on December 15, 2023. Until then, you can watch the new trailer below.