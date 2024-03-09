The Big Picture Wonka explores the character's origins, showing his journey from a humble inventor to the beloved Willy Wonka.

Timothee Chalamet's performance brings a fresh take on Wonka, showcasing his vulnerability and showmanship.

The film modernizes the story with thoughtful revisions, emphasizing kindness and empathy in the character.

Remaking any films that still generate strong nostalgic feelings is a challenge, as audiences are often uncomfortable about seeing a new version of a story that is directly tied to their childhood. This challenge is only amplified when the original source material is intrinsically tied to a specific performance; for the generation that grew up with it, Gene Wilder’s performance in the 1971 classic musical Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is the perfect distillation of “pure imagination.” Despite the backlash it received from fans of the original film, Tim Burton’s 2005 revamp of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp certainly endeared itself to a slightly younger generation that appreciated its bafflingly eccentric comedy. While it’s hard to not compare any new version to what came before, Paul King’s origin story Wonka manages to stand on its own as a future family classic. Rather than simply reiterating what came before, Wonka identifies the good-spirited nature and humble origins of the titular character.

What Makes ‘Wonka’ Different From Other Adaptations?

Both Mel Stuart’s original film and Burton’s stylized remake had the benefit of exploring the mystique of Wonka himself through the perspective of an outsider. In both films, it takes the young boy Charlie, who lacks the cynicism of the outside world, to remind Wonka of why he created his candy empire in the first place. While it may be engaging to see the effect that a child’s wisdom has on a character who has lost track of their youthful passions, Wonka succeeds because it is told specifically from the main character’s perspective. Rather than the instigator of a conflict who's been subsumed by his creation, Wonka is a younger man who is still going through his own coming-of-age story.

Living up to the performance that Wilder delivered is no easy feat. The legendary comedic actor managed to deliver each line with a mix of both sweetness and sincerity that made his motivations almost completely ambiguous. It only becomes evident over the course of the film to Peter Ostrum’s Charlie that Wonka has built a facade to mask his disappointment with the way that children act. Depp’s version did more or less the same thing, albeit with a more malevolent edge that suggested he didn’t really want to share his creations at all. However, Timothée Chalamet’s performance was not simply an impression of the previous iterations of the character. Chalamet’s excellent performance has a character arc that resembles Charlie’s: he’s simply trying to find his place in the world, and find a means to both protect his family and ensure his happiness.

If it wasn’t evident within the first ten minutes alone, Chalamet is an excellent vocalist with a strong knack for showmanship. While the versions of Wonka played by both Wilder and Depp had similarly flamboyant ways of breaking into musical numbers, Chalamet does a great job at showing a slightly less polished and more unassuming version of the same quality. While both Wilder and Depps’ Wonkas performed in environments that they had complete control over, Chalamet’s Wonka wants to turn even the most menial of conversations into an elaborate performance. He often falls flat on his face and embarrasses himself in a way that the previous versions didn’t. Beyond adding humor to the film, Wonka’s imperfections as a performer make him a more empathetic and emotionally engaging character.

‘Wonka’ Shows the Character’s Kindness

It’s often been argued whether Wonka himself is a villain in the previous adaptations, as his factory is designed to dismiss potential successors who suffer from indulgences. Wilder’s performance is that of a genius who has grown bored by his creation, as he’s both disappointed by the consumers who buy his products and unsatisfied with his achievements. Depp’s performance is perhaps even more acidic, and less charming. However, Wonka differentiates itself by exploring the character’s motivations for becoming a “candy man.” Despite growing up impoverished, Wonka seems determined to spread joy and happiness to bring a sense of hope to those who need it most.

While not every film classic needs a prequel story that explains the character’s origins, knowing where Wonka came from shows why he is so empathetic. Wonka travels to Europe to fulfill a promise to his mother (Sally Hawkins), whose affinity for chocolate inspires him to bring joy to a community controlled by the villainous Chocolate Cartel leaders Arthur Slugworth (Paterson Joseph), Gerald Prodnose (Matt Lucas), and Felix Fickelgruber (Mathew Bayton). While the cartel leaders see chocolate as merely a commodity used to line their own pockets, Wonka understands the calming power that candy has to create a community. He is motivated not by greed, but by a genuine desire to put a smile on people’s faces. If Wilder and Depp's Wonkas had grown to accept their own wondrous creations, Chalamet’s Wonka still has pride in the work that he has done.

Why ‘Wonka’ Is an Effective Prequel

While the film industry has become largely reliant upon “legacy sequels” that play upon viewers’ familiarity with a franchise, Wonka uses nostalgia in an appropriate way. While there are a few overt references to the original film’s music, most notable in Chalamet’s terrific performance of “Pure Imagination,” the film largely relies upon its own soundtrack that specifically fits the parameters of its “rags to riches” narrative. It also makes revisions that are more thoughtful, as Wonka’s complex relationship with the Oompa-Loompa Lofty (Hugh Grant) helps modernize a relationship from the original film that is generally considered to be problematic today.

Rather than showing a redemptive arc for a tortured genius, Wonka shows how its inventor faces a challenging world with wit and optimism. It’s these forward-thinking themes and positive messages that allowed Wonka to reach such astounding financial milestones. While most reboots feel like incredibly stale and cynical retreads, Wonka understands why the character has staying power, and casts him in a new light.

