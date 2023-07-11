Earlier today, we got the first glimpse of Wonka, with Warner Bros. Discovery revealing debut footage that showcases Timothée Chalamet as the eccentric chocolatier in a prequel musical, showing the origins of how the quirky fella developed the recipes which enraptured children around the world, and how he first met his little rascal pals, the Oompa Loompas.

In tandem with this, we've also been given our first look at the poster for the film, which shows Chalamet's titular character bathed in golden light as he stands in front of countless jars of sweet treats, his world of pure imagination upon which his chocolatey empire will be built. The trailer has already depicted Chalamet as a more wholesome, pure, and optimistic interpretation of the character compared to the more villainous Gene Wilder or the gentler approach of Johnny Depp.

The movie is directed by Paul King, the wonderful English director who helmed Paddington and Paddington 2, two of the finest family films in cinema history. He's directing the prequel project from a script that has been penned by his Paddington 2 scribe Simon Farnaby.

Image via Warner Bros.

Who Else Is Filling Wonka's Chocolate Factory?

In the wake of the trailer's release, King spoke about his delight in casting Hugh Grant in the film as an Oompa Loompa, the little devils who cause nothing but chaos and carnage wherever they go inside the factory, and for King, the English actor who's been taking on more varied and villainous roles in the past few years fit the bill perfectly. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, King noted, "I was really just thinking about that character; somebody who could be a real shit, and then… ah, Hugh!” he said. “Because he’s the funniest, most sarcastic shit I’ve ever met.”

Sharing the spotlight alongside Chalamet is Keegan-Michael Key, who has showered praise on both the lead actor and his delightfully vibrant portrayal of Wonka. This dynamic duo will be accompanied by an eclectic ensemble cast comprising Grant, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, and Rich Fulcher, adding a burst of colour and extra imagination to the film's lineup of characters.

The film features a host of original songs, including some written by Neil Hannon, part of The Divine Comedy. Chalamet himself will be singing seven musical numbers in the film, labeling the project as something of a "creative escape" for him.

You can check out that golden glimpse of Wonka down below. The factory doors will open to the public on December 15.