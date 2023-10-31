Wonka poster

The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet takes on the iconic role of Willy Wonka in Paul King's upcoming film, bringing a fresh and compelling portrayal of the character's early days.

The movie promises a fantastical and joyful experience, showcasing a colorful world filled with singing, dancing, and magical elements that evoke a holiday spirit.

With a talented cast including Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman, as well as a strong creative team, Wonka is a highly anticipated feature that fans should be excited about. The film is set to premiere on December 15, 2023.

While we missed out on the ship to Arrakis this year, Timothée Chalamet will close out this year with Paul King’s Wonka. The feature reimagining the world-famous chocolatier will see the Dune actor stepping into the shoes of Roald Dahl’s iconic character and making it his own. The fans can’t wait to see the tricks King and Chalamet pull out of their hats to give us a never seen before version of the Willy Wonka, and to hype fans further a new poster has been unveiled.

The new image sees Wonka sitting amid his delicious creations, as we see his partner n crime, Noodle in the background with a giant candy and the Oompa-Loompa hidden in plain sight. The colors of the poster are so inviting that it give the overall image a “pink candy dream” like quality. The theme of the feature is stated pretty clearly as the poster reads, “Every good thing in this world, started with a dream.”

‘Wonka’ is a Fantastical Ride of the Chocolatier’s Early Days

Each generation has its own iconic version of Willy Wonka, having been previously played by giants like Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, which makes Chalamet’s take on the character even more compelling. While previous iterations show the twisted man he became, Wonka will show us his early days and the journey that made him the man we know to be.

Paul directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby, and the wondrous story will chronicle the inventive, magical side of the chocolate maker from his young days when he’s trying to get a footing. The previously released trailers and images showcase a colorful, magical world full of singing and dancing that evokes a joyous holiday spirit. With a strong cast and talents behind the camera, Wonka is one feature to watch out for especially for performers like Chalamet, Hugh Grant, and Olivia Colman among others.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane as Noodle, Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth, Matt Lucas as Prodnose, Mathew Baynton as Ficklegruber, Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka's mother, Rowan Atkinson as a priest, and Grant as an Oompa-Loompa. Further rounding off the cast are Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Farnaby, Colin O'Brien, Ellie White, and more know about them here. The movie is produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly.

Wonka is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 15. You can check out the new poster below :

Image via Warner Bros.