The Big Picture Warner Bros. released a new spot for the upcoming musical Wonka, showcasing Timothée Chalamet's version of "Pure Imagination".

The film explores the connection between Willy Wonka and his mother, played by Sally Hawkins, and introduces new elements to Wonka's world.

Chalamet's portrayal of Willy Wonka continues the legacy established by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, bringing his own style to the role. Director Paul King helms the film.

Warner Bros. just released a new look at Wonka, the upcoming musical that will tell the origin story of the iconic chocolate maker, this time played by Timothée Chalamet. But while the studio had already released a couple of trailers for the project, the new spot highlights Chalamet's version of "Pure Imagination", which was originally sung by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Since Chalamet is mostly known for more dramatic roles, it's refreshing to see the performer bringing his best game to a lighter story. The world is about to find out how a young man became the person Charlie (Peter Ostrum) met when he stepped into the factory.

Besides introducing audiences to a new version of a classic song, the video also highlights the connection between Willy Wonka and his mother, played by Sally Hawkins. Since the movie takes place years before any of the previous iterations of the character were seen on the screen, different elements from Willy Wonka's world will be seen for the first time. In fact, the first Oompa-Loompa he will ever cross paths with will be played by Hugh Grant, as an unforgettable friendship is established.

Chalamet's version of Willy Wonka will continue the legacy established by Wilder, who immortalized the role in 1971 in the classic directed by Mel Stuart. He was followed by Johnny Depp in 2005, who stepped into the shoes of the peculiar candy creator in a comedy drama film directed by Tim Burton. Now it's Timothée Chalamet's turn to bring his own style to a role that relishes in being reinvented every time a new performer puts the hat on. Before the Golden Tickets were even an idea, there was a young man with enormous dreams packed in his suitcase.

Who Directed 'Wonka'?

A project of such a big scale meant that Warner Bros. needed to get a filmmaker capable of handling the film's big musical numbers, as well as the emotional moments Wonka will go through during his journey. The studio ended up hiring Paul King, the director behind the first two Paddington movies. The production of the musical prevented the filmmaker from going back to work in Paddington in Peru, which ended up being directed by Dougal Wilson. Sally Hawkins had a main role in the Paddington film series, with the actress being reunited with King after years of the pair working together. Willy Wonka is about to be introduced on the big screen like he's never been seen before, setting the stage for the events that took place in his infamous chocolate factory.

You can check out the new spot from Wonka below, before the movie opens in theaters in the United States on December 15: