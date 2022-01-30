Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a 1964 children’s novel written by Roald Dahl. The book follows Charlie Bucket as he and his grandfather visit Willy Wonka’s outstanding chocolatier. The story became an instant classic, leading to multiple films. The first is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring the incredible Gene Wilder in the titular role, the next film starred the unbelievably quirky Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

That leads us to 2021 and the announcement of the third live-action film based on Roald Dahl’s iconic novel. Wonka is a prequel film by Warner Bros. Pictures and will give us a look into the chocolatier’s origins before he became the Wonka we’ve come to know over the years. Here, we’re going to break down everything we know about the film. Who’s the film’s leading man? Who’s directing and producing? Does the film have a release date? All will be answered down below!

The upcoming Wonka film will hit theaters on March 17th, 2023. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still causing problems for Hollywood both on the production side and audiences slowly returning to cinemas, it’s still possible that the film will change release dates between now and 2023.

What is the Premise of Wonka?

The story of Wonka is not fully known. The film will be a prequel giving us more information on Willy’s backstory and how he become a world-famous chocolatier. Still, until we get a teaser trailer we don’t have much to go on.

Who’s Playing Willy Wonka?

Willy Wonka will be played by none other than Timothée Chalamet. The young actor is coming off an outstanding 2021 where he starred as Paul Atreides in (Dune: Part One), Zeffirelli (The French Dispatch), and Quentin (Don’t Look Up). Initially, Warner Bros. was also interested in Tom Holland for the role of Wonka but ultimately landed on Chalamet.

Who Are the Supporting Cast of Characters?

Starring alongside Timothée Chalamet will be Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, and Rich Fulcher. As of now, we don’t have any information on these supporting characters, but this cast is full of so many talented actors which is enough to get us excited.

Who are the Creatives Behind the Project?

Paul King (Paddington) will direct the film with a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2). Producers David Heyman (The Harry Potter franchise) and Luke Kelly (The Witches) will be backing Wonka, alongside executive producers Michael Siegel (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Alexandra Derbyshire (Paddington).

Is This Film Connected to the Previous Versions of Willy Wonka?

No, Wonka is a reboot and has no connection to the Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp interpretations of the character. Chalamet’s interpretation of the character may take inspiration from those films, but this film will not take place in those worlds.

Is This Movie A Musical?

Yes! It was officially confirmed that Wonka will be a movie musical. In an interview with TIME, Chalamet spoke about recording songs at Abbey Road. We even got a small glimpse of Chalamet singing in a video from the Wonka set.

