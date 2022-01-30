Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a 1964 children’s novel written by Roald Dahl. The book follows Charlie Bucket as he and his grandfather visit Willy Wonka’s outstanding chocolatier. The story became an instant classic, leading to multiple films. The first is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, starring the incredible Gene Wilder in the titular role. The next film starred the unbelievably quirky Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

That leads us to 2021 and the announcement of the third live-action film based on Roald Dahl’s iconic novel. Wonka is a prequel film by Warner Bros. Pictures and will give us a look into the chocolatier’s origins before he became the Wonka we’ve come to know over the years. Here, we’re going to break down everything we know about the film. Who’s the film’s leading man? Who’s directing and producing? Does the film have a release date? All will be answered down below!

The upcoming Wonka film was scheduled to hit theaters on March 17th, 2023. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing problems for Hollywood both on the production side and with audiences slowly returning to cinemas, the was delayed. Wonka will make its way to theaters on December 15, 2023.

Does Wonka Have a Trailer?

As of now, Wonka does not have a trailer. However, footage was revealed at CinemaCon 2023. Those lucky enough to participate in the Warner Bros. Discovery panel got to see a glimpse at what the film will look like. Wonka will be an origin story and explain how Willy met the Oompa Loompas and mastered his craft as the world's best chocolatier. “Mark my words, this is going to be the greatest chocolate shop the world has ever seen,” Wonka says to a surprised Hugh Grant (playing an Oompa Loompa).

Will Wonka Be Available on Streaming?

In 2020, Warner Bros. made their entire film slate available in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Later in 2021, the studio shifted to a 45-day release window, where the films were theater exclusive for a month and a half. As of 2022, the company has slowly returned to the usual status quo. Most movies take at least three months before it lands on Max. It’s safe to assume that Wonka won't be available to stream until Spring 2024.

What is the Premise of Wonka?

The story of Wonka is not fully known. The film will be a prequel giving us more information on Willy’s backstory and how he become a world-famous chocolatier. Still, until we get a teaser trailer, we don’t have much to go on.

Who’s Playing Willy Wonka?

Willy Wonka will be played by none other than Timothée Chalamet. The young actor is coming off an outstanding 2021 where he starred as Paul Atreides in (Dune: Part One), Zeffirelli (The French Dispatch), and Quentin (Don’t Look Up). Initially, Warner Bros. was also interested in Tom Holland for the role of Wonka but ultimately landed on Chalamet. Follow castmember Keegan-Michael Key has praised Chalamet's performance, saying:

There’s this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there’s this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he’ll never quit, he’s always up for the next thing. He’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work out? We’ll do this and we’ll try something else'. And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He’s just a really delicious artist.

When talking about his approach to the role, Chalamet said:

I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realizing is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.

Who Are the Supporting Cast of Characters?

Starring alongside Timothée Chalamet will be Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, and Rich Fulcher. As of now, we don’t have any information on these supporting characters, but this cast is full of so many talented actors, which is enough to get us excited.

Who are the Creatives Behind the Project?

Paul King (Paddington) will direct the film with a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2). Producers David Heyman (The Harry Potter franchise) and Luke Kelly (The Witches) will be backing Wonka, alongside executive producers Michael Siegel (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Alexandra Derbyshire (Paddington).

Is This Film Connected to the Previous Versions of Willy Wonka?

No, Wonka is a reboot and has no connection to the Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp interpretations of the character. Chalamet’s interpretation of the character may take inspiration from those films, but this film will not take place in those worlds.

Is Wonka a Movie Musical?

Yes! It was officially confirmed that Wonka will be a movie musical. In an interview with TIME, Chalamet spoke about recording songs at Abbey Road. We even got a small glimpse of Chalamet singing in a video from the Wonka set. The actor revealed that he has an outstanding seven musical numbers in the film.

The History of Willy Wonka

Willy Wonka is an odd yet creative genius. The character first appeared in the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and its sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. The candy maker is an enigma to those around him, constantly using his quirky and outside-of-the-box thinking to build his brand. Wonka is a supporting character as he looks for a successor for his chocolate factory.

The character was first brought to life by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film adaptation and later in 2005 by Johnny Depp. While many aspects of his character are known, a lot of Wonka's past has been a mystery. That's where the 2023 film comes in. The film will finally answer how Willy Wonka got his start when he met the Oompa Loompas, and why candy is his passion.