It looks like there's been some release date shuffling at Warner Bros and the hotly anticipated Wonka is one of the cards in the deck, according to a report from Variety. The Timothée Chalamet-led Willy Wonka film has been moved from March 17, 2023 to December 15, 2023.

Many of the delays and release date rearrangements are the result of COVID-related delays in production. This is the case for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash. The exact reasoning behind the new release date for Wonka has not been released. However, the new release date will put it at a prime spot for the usually competitive end-of-year box office. The film, which is set to be a musical fantasy seems to be just the kind of family-friendly film, with enough cultural cache in the film's source material and star power in Chalamet, to make for a major box office success during the holiday season.

The character of Willy Wonka has had a rich history in film, with Gene Wilder playing him in the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp also had his turn as the top-hatted chocolatier in the 2005 Tim Burton film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Both movies survive as classics in their own right, as well as infinite fodder for image macros and meme templates. The very character of Willy Wonka has suffused so seamlessly into our culture as to require only the slightest reference for recognition. He has practically ruined purple suits and top hats for the casual wearer.

However, the character originates, not in the film, but in the classic 1964 Roald Dahl novel entitled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. And it is from that text that the new origins film will take most of its inspiration. However, like the 1971 film, the new film will also be a musical, with original songs being written by Neil Hannon, who is sure to lead viewers into a world of pure imagination.

The film was written by Paul King and Simon Farnaby. Paul King also directs the film. In addition to Timothée Chalamet, the film also stars Keegan-Michael Key, who previously worked on the musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The film also stars physical comedy icon Rowan Atkinson of Mr. Bean fame as well as Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman.

Now here's to waiting all the way until next December when we can enjoy the new look at the less threatening of the cinematic candy-men.

