The Big Picture Willy Wonka prequel Wonka to be available to stream on Max on March 8, 2024.

Wonka earned over $608 million at the box office, becoming a musical hit for Warner Bros.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the titular role.

It's time for Wonka to come home, with Max announcing that the prequel will become a part of its catalog on March 8, 2024. Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) goes from introducing himself as a young man full of dreams to becoming an established inventor and chocolate maker in Paul King's musical, and audiences will finally get the chance to enjoy the magic of his origin story at home. Years before the events of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, the protagonist needed to find a way to share his talent with the world, as he struggled to open his first candy shop.

Wonka followed the titular character as he was ready to invest all his money in turning his dream into a reality, but when Mrs. Scrubitt (Olivia Colman) tricks Willy into signing a contract that would force him to work for her for the rest of his life, the young inventor has to find a way to pay her back. With the help of friends such as Noodle (Calah Lane) and an Oompa-Loompa named Lofty (Hugh Grant), Willy continues to think of creative solutions to his overwhelming problems. But if he doesn't get the money on time, he'll have to work at Mrs. Scrubitt's hotel forever.

Wonka has proven to be a success for Warner Bros., with the musical earning more than $608 million at the global box office. The musical about Chalamet's version of the chocolate maker and how he got a hold of the factory grossed more than titles such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash, becoming a hit in a year when the company needed a successful release. Wonka also marked a reunion for Paul King and Sally Hawkins, who portrayed Wonka's mother. The filmmaker and the actress previously worked together in the Paddington franchise.

Who Was Behind the Music of 'Wonka'?

Wonka featured many songs composed by Neil Hannon, with lyrics by Paul King and Simon Farnaby. Joby Talbot, who previously worked on the original soundtrack for the Sing movies, created the original score heard in Wonka, with the entire team working together to create the musical experience that was the prequel about the genius chocolate maker. With several original songs accompanying his journey, Willy was ready to fight for his dreams. A couple of months after the musical premiered on the big screen, audiences will be able to enjoy the magic of Wonka at home, when the movie becomes available for streaming on Max on March 8.