Keegan-Michael Key has been discussing the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptation, Wonka, which he is appearing in alongside Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet, the star of such diverse films as Dune, Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, is taking on the titular role of the eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka, in a brand new origin story.

The star had previously revealed he has seven musical numbers in the film. His co-star Key had nothing but positive things to say about the young actor, and the project itself when he was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter.

“He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number," said Key. "I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used and I would also like to add the words wondrous and a little bit epic. It’s a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project.”

Key added:

“There’s this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there’s this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he’ll never quit, he’s always up for the next thing. He’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work out? We’ll do this and we’ll try something else'. And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He’s just a really delicious artist.”

Chalamet had previously described the movie as 'sincere and so joyous', saying that he relished the musical numbers providing an 'escape' to him. He added: “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”

Wonka also stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones and Simon Farnaby and is directed by Paul King. King, best known for his work on the two critically-adored Paddington films, stepped away from the director's chair with the little English bear to take on this project.

Wonka is set for a release date of December 15, 2023. Meanwhile, you can check out details about the movie below: