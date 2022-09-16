With titles like Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic Dune and Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal coming-of-age story Bones and All, Timothee Chalamet has diverse characters under his belt. The most exciting among them is Paddington director Paul King’s upcoming musical fantasy Wonka. In a new interview with British Vogue, the cover star reveals that he has done seven musical numbers that also provided him an “escape” from mundane life.

Willy Wonka is a much-loved character, Gene Wilder played him in the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Later the character was reimagined by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s 2005 flick Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Both the iterations were hailed as iconic in their times and now is the time for Chalamet to give the character his own spin. While, the movies have made Willy Wonka a household name for an entire generation, the origins of the character lie in Roald Dahl’s original book titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Wonka will present the origin story of the sugary chocolatier.

While not many details about the project are available, last year leaked set images by paparazzi saw the actor in a crimson velvet jacket and caramel top hat sent the internet in an instant frenzy which quickly turned Chalamet’s Wonka into a meme. The look also prompted actor and comedian Ben Schwartz to take a dig on Twitter writing, “In this one, Wonka f*****.” Chalamet responded to the internet’s reaction, saying, “You know what’s really funny about that is, it’s so misleading. This movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous.”

Image via Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

RELATED: 'Wonka': Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know About the Chocolatier

The movie will certainly see the Dune actor flexing his singing and dancing skills, something that we haven’t seen before, when inquired how many musical numbers he has, he affirmed there are “seven!” He also revealed that doing musical numbers has provided him an “escape” explaining, “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”

Chalamet is currently making Dune: Part Two and in between promoting his new flick Bones and All, which has garnered rave reactions at the film festivals so far.

Wonka is set for a release date of December 15, 2023. Meanwhile, you can check out details about the movie below: