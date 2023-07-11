Warner Bros. Discovery is giving a glimpse at the early days of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory with the first trailer for Wonka. Starring Timothée Chalamet as a young Wonka, the film will show the origins of the chocolatier from how he developed his beloved recipes to how he met the Oompa Loompas who would one day tend to his factory. This first bit of footage shows his rise as he works tirelessly gathering ingredients and making plans to open the greatest factory known to man.

The trailer shows Chalamet as a much different Wonka than viewers are used to. Rather than the delightfully sinister facade put on by Gene Wilder or the melancholic take of Johnny Depp, Chalamet portrays a more optimistic, if still quirky, version of the chocolatier as he looks to revolutionize the chocolate game. Years away from ceding his factory to a young Charlie Bucket, he's full of ambition, working tirelessly to break into a stuffy, closed-off industry from humble beginnings within his tiny apartment. His journey promises to be a colorful and upbeat one, especially with a dancing Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant by his side.

A crucial part of Wonka is the music which is a feast for the ears in the trailer. Every adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic has integrated music to great effect like Wilder's iconic "Pure Imagination," and the Chalamet-led film seems to be no exception with plenty of talent behind its original songs including contributions from Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy. Audiences will be hearing a lot of Chalamet throughout the film with seven musical numbers to his name, though he's been eager to tease how sincere the film is with its music, calling the singing a creative "escape" for him. It's quite the contrast from what the star's been up to in recent years, especially coming off of the cannibal romance Bones and All.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 8 Movies That Found a Second Life When They Hit Cable

Who Else Will Join Chalamet's Chocolatier in Wonka

Starring directly opposite Chalamet is Keegan Michael-Key who has been effusive in his praise of the star and his cheery Wonka performance. The pair will be joined by a colorful cast of characters including Grant, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, and Rich Fulcher. Paddington director Paul King helms the prequel project, directing from a script written by his Paddington 2 writer Simon Farnaby.

Wonka opens the doors of the chocolate factory on December 15. Check out the trailer below: