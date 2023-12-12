The Big Picture Willy Wonka's factory isn't OSHA-compliant, but that's because OSHA didn't exist during the time the films were set.

Wonka's treatment of the children may seem uncaring, but he actually gives them warnings and tools to keep themselves safe.

The children and their parents are to blame for the accidents because they ignored the warnings and acted selfishly.

If there’s one thing people know about Willy Wonka, it’s that he’s a rather unhinged fellow. He has to be; after all, let a bunch of kids loose in his factory just to find a successor. In both 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, we’re introduced to Wonka as an eccentric, seemingly cruel man who doesn’t so much as blink as the children he invited to the factory are met with grim fates (even if said fates are supposedly not deadly.) He simply moves on to the next area and the next tragedy. His factory isn’t even OSHA-compliant! What a jerk, with his blatant disregard for the lives of children and his oh-so-unfair tests for them! Perhaps Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka will be a kinder soul, and everyone will finally stop saying that Wonka is a monster.

Because really, Wonka should never have been called a monster in the first place. While he’s definitely a bit strange and maybe a little too nonchalant about the things that happen during the films, everything that happened to those kids could have been avoided if they and their parents just weren’t so damn awful. If anyone is a monster in these films, it isn’t Wonka - it’s the kids.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Release Date June 30, 1971 Director Mel Stuart Cast gene wilder , Jack Albertson , Peter Ostrum , Roy Kinnear , Julie Dawn Cole , Leonard Stone Rating G Genres Family , Fantasy , Musical

Put the OSHA Joke About Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to Bed

Just to clear the air about an admittedly pretty funny joke, Willy Wonka is definitely not OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) compliant by today’s standards. Rooms without proper labels and warnings, no railings around chocolate vats, food consistently exposed to open air - it’s an OSHA employee’s worst nightmare. Unfortunately, OSHA didn’t exist during the time the film was set. Ronald Dahl’s original novel was based on the rivalry between two British chocolatiers - Cadbury and Rowntree’s - which took place in the early 1900s.

Since this is the basis for the story, it can be assumed that the films take place during this period. If this is the case, OSHA didn’t exist in the world of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as it was founded in 1971, nor did its British equivalent, the Health and Safety Executive, which was founded in 1975. It’s a technicality, but in this regard, Wonka has no violations under his belt.

Related How Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka Influenced the New ‘Hunger Games’ "There's sort of a creativity to the job," director Francis Lawrence said of the Head Gamemaker in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'

The Kids Are Not Alright - and That’s On Them

Close

With that out of the way, we can focus on the thing most people point to when they call Wonka a monster: his treatment of the kids. Gene Wilder’s Wonka tends to receive more hate than Johnny Depp’s in this department, most likely because Wilder’s portrayal was more exaggeratedly unhinged. Most people say that Wonka is a madman who stood by, uncaring, as the accidents occurred, and didn’t so much as lift a finger to help them. While “didn’t lift a finger to help” is accurate - he got the Oompa Loompas to handle the cleanup - “uncaring” isn’t. Wonka does indeed warn the children not to do certain things, such as leaning over the chocolate river and eating certain candies, presumably because he cares at least somewhat about their safety. He gives them the tools to keep themselves out of trouble. Even if he does this to cover his own backside, he still pays attention to the precautions.

The really dirty word, though, is “accidents.” Not a single thing that happened to any of the children was an accident. They were completely avoidable. However, the children didn’t heed any of the warnings they were given. Augustus was told not to mess with the Chocolate River, but he let his greed control him, and he went up the tubes. Violet is told not to chew the gum, but she insists she has to, and she turns into a giant blueberry. Each child is selfish, greedy, spoiled, and ill-mannered, doing exactly what they’re told not to because they’ve never been told no and think they’re above following rules. Even Charlie Bucket, our main character, makes this mistake, though he’s smart enough to find a way out once he’s in trouble, unlike the others.

Wonka may seem cold or uncaring while he’s carrying on after these events, but why shouldn’t he be? He hasn’t done anything wrong. He did his due diligence. It’s the children who were wrong in blatantly ignoring the rules due to their own selfish desires.

The Parents Aren’t Off the Hook, Either

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Of course, kids are byproducts of the people who raise them. Each child that entered the factory had to have an adult with them to go on the tour, someone who was to act as their guardian. However, not a single one of them did their job. If they had, none of those kids would have walked away with life-altering side effects. It was their job to keep the kids in line and make sure they followed Wonka’s warnings, but instead, they acted like children themselves, sometimes egging their children on as they misbehaved and then crying when something bad happened. It explains where their children got it from.

However, the real reason the parents are in trouble here is that they raised their children to act like brats. They enable their bad behavior by rewarding it and blaming their bad actions and their consequences on Wonka, despite him having nothing to do with their child’s inability to follow basic instructions. It’s ridiculous that people place so much blame on Wonka, and it’s a parent’s job to take care of their kid, no one else's. No worker is paid enough to do that job on top of the one they were hired to do. Wonka is a businessman running a tour, not a babysitter.

All These Kids are Undeserving of Touring the Factory

Image via Warner Bros.

Finally, not a single one of these little monsters deserved to even be in the running for Wonka’s successor except for Charlie. On top of their general selfishness, rudeness, and lack of self-control, they were all ready to sail Wonka up the river after being talked to by Slugworth. They didn’t care about Wonka’s factory at all; they only cared about having a thing that so few people had. When Slugworth offered them what they wanted in return for the Everlasting Gobstopper formula, they didn’t know that he was actually an employee of Wonka’s (at least in the 1971 film.) They seemed completely on board with helping him steal from the man who had rather generously allowed them to tour his factory, something that wasn’t even in Wonka’s best interest when considering issues with trade secret theft. Charlie, of course, made the right decision in the end, proving him worthy as Wonka’s successor. However, the other four golden ticket winners - especially Veruca, as she didn’t even find her own ticket - truly didn’t deserve to be there.

Wonka isn’t a monster. He’s just a guy looking for a successor, and he didn’t just lead children to their demise. His warnings were clear, and the children - and their parents - simply ignored him. The kids were bratty, self-centered, and traitorous. They took opportunities to sabotage Wonka despite his hospitality. The parents don’t do anything to keep their children in check but think they have the right to be upset when something bad happens and point their finger at Wonka. If anyone in the films is the villain, it’s the golden ticket winners and their guardians, not Wonka.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max