As Woody Harrelson will be hosting Saturday Night Live on February 25 and joining their exclusive five-timers club, viewers might be inspired to rewatch some of his best on-screen performances. From his first roles in the films Harper Valley PTA and Wildcats to his recent performance as a deranged yacht captain in Triangle of Sadness, the legendary actor never disappoints.

RELATED: 10 Dark Horse Nominees at the 95th Academy Awards

Though the actor has starred in memorable films throughout his decades-long career, the top ten films starring Woody Harrelson on Rotten Tomatoes include some truly iconic films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Zombieland. No matter what the genre or role, Harrelson always puts on a performance for the ages.

10 'Wag the Dog' (1997)

Image via New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

Wag the Dog is a political black comedy film that follows a U.S. presidential sex scandal and the men who work to distract the nation from it in the wake of an upcoming election. Robert De Niro plays spin doctor Conrad Brean, and Dustin Hoffman plays Hollywood producer Stanley Motss, both of whom are enlisted by the presidential advisor, played by Anne Heche. The two men are tasked with handling the scandal with the goal of having the President (Michael Benson) re-elected by any means necessary.

Along with falsifying a war in Albania, one of their plots results in the creation of a war hero, who is really an unstable soldier named William Schumann, played by the talented Woody Harrelson. Though his role in this movie isn’t major, it’s still memorable as his character is so far removed from the war hero the men tried to make out of him. Fans of Harrelson will certainly enjoy this satirical film.

9 'The People vs. Larry Flynt' (1996)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 88%

Based loosely on the Hustler Magazine v. Falwell court trial and decision, The People vs. Larry Flynt stars Woody Harrelson as Larry Flynt, owner of the Hustler club, who ultimately decides to try selling a Hustler magazine to boost profits. This move is controversial as many people take offense to it, calling the material pornographic. Flynt ultimately meets and hires lawyer Alan Isaacman (Edward Norton) to assist him in the court cases he gets roped into, one of which makes it all the way to the Supreme Court.

As the determined Larry Flynt, Woody Harrelson puts on a complex performance filled with humor, scandal, controversy, as well as pain and heartbreak. His character faces multiple crises and tragedies outside the trials but somehow manages to stay strong of mind and focus on overcoming everything. Courtney Love also stars in this must-watch film for fans of Woody Harrelson.

8 'Zombieland' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

Zombieland is a post-apocalyptic comedy film that follows the ensemble consisting of Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and Woody Harrelson’s unforgettable character: the Twinkie-obsessed, gun-toting Tallahassee. The movie follows the group traveling together as they search for the family of Columbus.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Prove 2009 Was The Greatest Year For Sci-Fi Cinema Ever

There are equal parts comedy and gruesome zombie action in this film, and the combination made it a beloved fan favorite. Nobody could forget Tallahassee’s search for Twinkies and Columbus’s strict rules for survival. Fans of this cult classic can also watch the surprisingly good sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap.

7 'The Messenger' (2009)

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

In The Messenger, an injured soldier named Will Montgomery (Ben Foster) is tasked with finishing his active duty in the casualty notification service. He is paired up with a veteran officer Tony Stone (Woody Harrelson), and the two set off to inform the families of fallen soldiers about their tragic fates. Along the way, Will, coping with his eye injury and a recent breakup, finds himself tangled up with a fallen soldier’s widow named Olivia (Samantha Morton).

Woody Harrelson’s character is a complex one. At one point, Stone berates Will for comforting a grieving family on the job. In another scene, he shows emotion by breaking down in tears upon hearing one of Will’s sad stories from Iraq. The two even attend the wedding of Will’s ex-girlfriend together. The war drama is a must-see for fans of dramatic, touching performances.

6 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

Image via Lionsgate

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

The second film in The Hunger Games series based on the books by Suzanne Collins, Catching Fire follows the chaotic events of the 74th annual Hunger Games, which has a twist that brings previous champions back to the deadly arena to face off once more, but now against each other. Woody Harrelson returns as Haymitch, the hardened and grumpy former District 12 champion who is now mentoring Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence).

This trilogy of sci-fi dystopia films is highly loved by fans, and Woody Harrelson shined as the irritable but lovable Haymitch the way he does in all of his roles. The Hunger Games series will release its prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, this year on November 27. The upcoming film stars Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Peter Dinklage, and more.

5 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2017)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

The critically-acclaimed film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Oscar-winning Frances McDormand as Mildred, a mother still searching for answers about her daughter’s rape and murder seven months earlier. In her quest for justice, she has three provocative billboards put up, which does not sit well with a local police officer named Dixon (Sam Rockwell). Woody Harrelson plays Police Chief Bill Willoughby, who is more complex than he initially seems.

RELATED: The 10 Best Unintentionally Campy Horror Movies

The crime drama film received critical acclaim, including winning Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell Oscars for performances. Harrelson was nominated for his role but lost to Rockwell at the 90th Academy Awards. However, it did not take away from the heartbreaking, unforgettable performance that he put on in this movie.

4 'Transsiberian' (2008)

Image via Universum Film

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%

Transsiberian is a mystery thriller that follows the chaotic and tense events that take place when an unsuspecting Christian missionary couple, Jessie (Emily Mortimer) and Roy (Woody Harrelson), board a train traveling from Beijing to Moscow. On the train, the couple will meet another pair of people who will change the course of their trip dramatically and cause them to get pulled into a drug operation far more sinister than they could imagine.

Woody Harrelson and Emily Mortimer put on incredible performances in this not-well-known movie. The film is perfect for fans who love psychological thrillers that are full of suspense. It also stars the critically-acclaimed actor Ben Kingsley, who will appear in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, releasing sometime this year.

3 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Image via Miramax Films

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

In the neo-Western crime thriller No Country For Old Men, viewers witness a cast of legendary actors put on unforgettable performances. After Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon the brutal aftermath of a drug deal, he takes the cash he finds, starting a deadly chain of events. The murderous Chigurh (Javier Bardem) and Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) both begin to hunt down Moss separately for different reasons. In the film, Woody Harrelson plays hired operative Carson Wells.

With action, thrills, and an edge-of-your-seat plot, it’s no surprise that this film received high ratings and four Academy Awards, including earning Javier Bardem his first Oscar. Though Harrelson’s role in this film is a supporting one, he always captivates viewers when he is on-screen as the overly-confident Vietnam veteran just looking to get the money back to where it belongs.

2 'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

Image via STX Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

A junior high school student named Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) is struggling with school and growing up, surrounded by her more-successful-than-her brother Darian (Blake Jenner) and her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), who has recently started dating each other. Throughout The Edge of Seventeen, she often turns to one of her teachers Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson), for support, kindness, and guidance.

RELATED: 10 Action Movies That Are Also Great Rom-Coms

Woody Harrelson plays Nadine’s teacher, who is perhaps one of the people she is closest to in her life. He supports her, calls her his favorite student, and even is there to offer her a ride and important advice when she is in a crisis. Though Harrelson is in a supporting role in this coming-of-age film, he still stands out as the kind and caring Mr. Bruner, the type of teacher that everyone is lucky to have in their lives.

1 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

In War for the Planet of the Apes, viewers watch the intense conflict taking place between the ruthless Colonel McCullough, played by Woody Harrelson, and the apes, led by the recurring character Caesar, their leader, who is voiced by Andy Serkis. The two leaders command their forces in an epic battle that will affect the entire planet.

Woody Harrelson plays a ruthless army leader who will stop at nothing to achieve dominance over the apes in this sci-fi film. As an actor who often ends up in comedic, light-hearted roles, Woody was able to show off his serious acting chops here. His performance earned top ratings, making it the number-one film starring Woody Harrelson on Rotten Tomatoes.

KEEP READING: Harrison Ford's Best Performances, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes