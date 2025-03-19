Woody Harrelson is an impressively versatile actor, capable of being devilishly funny or gutwrenchingly dramatic. He broke through with his Emmy-winning role as the affable bartender Woody Boyd on Cheers, then pulled off the daunting transition to film. In the decades since, he's amassed a substantial filmography, turning in dynamic performances across a range of genres.

Harrelson's performances consistently resonate, whether he's playing real-life figures or delving into the realms of dystopian futures. Not for nothing, he's earned three Oscar nominations for his efforts. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the actor's very best projects, from the explosive fun of Zombieland to the neo-Western bleakness of No Country for Old Men.

10 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Directed by Gary Ross

"Embrace the probability of your imminent death, and know, in your heart, that there's nothing I can do to save you." The Hunger Games movies as a whole are a mixed bag. Except for the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, they all play out like watered-down versions of Battle Royale. That said, Harrelson's curmudgeonly performance is one of the highlights of the first movie. He is Haymitch Abernathy, a former victor of the brutal games turned reluctant mentor to Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence).

Harrelson was well-cast; he plays the part with a great mix of sardonic wit and weary wisdom. He also looks like he was having fun with the characters (something that can't be said for all the cast members). Although Haymitch is outwardly armored in cynicism, he also still harbors glimmers of hope that the system can be overthrown. And, hope, as Coriolanus Snow (Donald Sutherland) tells us, "is the only thing stronger than fear."