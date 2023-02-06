One of the greatest and most influential songwriters in music history is Bob Dylan. Now, it has been announced that Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, Chlöe Bailey, and Tosin Cole are set to star in a new film inspired by the work of the music legend, Girl from the North Country. The movie is an adaptation of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning stage show of the same name.

Girl from the North Country is set in Duluth, Minnesota during the Great Depression. It follows the Laine family, who are attempting to make ends meet while owning and operating a guest house full of travelers from all walks of life. Harrelson will portray Nick Laine, the family patriarch and owner of the guest house who is trying to find a way to prevent the bank from foreclosing on their home. Colman has been cast as Elizabeth Laine, the family matriarch who is suffering from dementia. Bailey will play their adopted daughter Marianne, who is pregnant and keeping the identity of the father a secret. Additionally, Cole has been cast as Joe Scott, an escaped convict who is one of the guests at the guest house and who strikes up a relationship with Marianne.

The story of Girl from the North Country is told through the use of some of Dylan’s most iconic and timeless songs. Each song is reimagined with 1930s-era instruments that would've been played at the time. Some of his songs included in the stage show include "All Along The Watchtower," "Forever Young," “Make You Feel My Love”, and "Like A Rolling Stone."

Image Via Neon

Related: 'Great Expectations': Decay Becomes Olivia Colman in First Teaser for the BBC's Adaptation

Who Is Working On The Film?

Girl from the North Country is being adapted for the big screen by its original playwright Conor McPherson, who will also serve as a director on the film. His other stage works include critically acclaimed plays like The Weir, The Night Alive, and Shining City.As far as Dylan is concerned, the film adaptation is in good hands with McPherson, as the songwriter is quoted as having loved the show. He said:

“To be associated with Conor is one of the highlights of my professional life. It goes without saying the man is a genius for putting this thing together and I’m thrilled to be a part of the experience. My songs couldn’t be in better hands. The play had me crying at the end. I can't even say why. When the curtain came down, I was stunned. I really was."

About getting to work on the film adaptation, McPherson said:

“Having Bob Dylan’s trust to create a story using his incomparable songs is a huge privilege which has brought nothing but joy to my world. But working with this incredible cast to bring these characters to life is almost beyond imagining. I’m also especially thrilled to be working with Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and the whole Blueprint team who have given cinema audiences some of the greatest movies of recent times.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the production of Girl from the North Country. Check out Collider’s interview with Colman about The Lost Daughter: