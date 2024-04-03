The Big Picture Woody Harrelson's role in Rampart is his filthiest yet, showcasing his ability to portray a dark and troubled character flawlessly.

Woody Harrelson's first name was so spot on as the naive kid from a small town that they didn't even change it when he took over the bar beside Sam Malone (Ted Danson) as Woody Boyd in Cheers. The wide-eyed actor's aw-shucks innocence carried him into roles on the big screen in the early '90s, including White Men Can't Jump and Indecent Proposal, where he played a regular guy who seemed out of his depth. When Oliver Stone called Harrelson to shed that nice guy image and play a serial killer in Natural Born Killers, it was a triumphant performance, showing that he had more range than we thought.

In the years that followed, he played many characters. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of the controversial pornography publisher Larry Flynt in The People vs. Larry Flynt, played opposite Matthew McConaughey in the seminal first season of True Detective, and engaged a younger audience in the Hunger Games franchise as Haymitch Abernathy. But the darkest performance of the versatile actor's career came in 2011 when Harrelson shouldered the load for the cop-gone-bad thriller Rampart, for which there are very distinct elements from earlier dirty cop movies that influenced his performance.

Who Is Woody Harrelson in 'Rampart'?

Make no mistake about it, Rampart is Woody Harrelson at his filthiest. The closest he has come to his role as Sergeant Dave Brown is his turn as Martin Hart in True Detective or as brazen serial killer Mickey Knox in Natural Born Killers. In the first season of the HBO anthology, Harrelson is an immoral and philandering cop who has little respect for anyone, including himself. As Dave Brown in Rampart, he is even more duplicitous and believes himself to be above the law. He belittles an unnamed female colleague for ordering but not eating an order of french fries at lunch in front of Officer Horan, played by Jon Bernthal, in just a handful of scenes. He verbally abuses her and taunts her until she finally eats the food. The fact that he carries a badge and gun as a member of the LAPD's Rampart division at the height of the racial divide in the city is a recipe for disaster. You can feel the tension as Brown takes to the streets every day. He has become jaded by his time on the job and is also taking out his frustrations at home when he goes on patrol in some of the most dangerous parts of Los Angeles.

Woody Harrelson's Performance Alongside a Stellar Cast Propels 'Rampart'

The hateful nature that Sergeant Dave Brown takes to the streets of L.A. is a result of his failing relationships as a father and husband at home. Dave's marriage is failing, and his relationship with his two daughters is also precarious, as he brings his work home with him and doesn't spend enough time with them. Brie Larson is his rebellious teen daughter, Helen. She is old enough to see the damage that Dave is doing to the family and the two butt heads. A young Larson shows she could play intensely subtle scenes with big-name actors as her and her father's relationship becomes a focus in the latter half of the film. Unhappy at home, the dirty cop seeks sexual satisfaction elsewhere with a lawyer, Linda Fentress (Robin Wright). The two have an organic chemistry as two individuals who are both lost souls whose lives are circling the drain. Wright is always excellent, and her turn as Linda is no exception. They have an extremely rocky affair based purely on booze and physical pleasure, and as you're watching their scenes, you can feel that both characters are drowning and reaching for a life preserver that neither one of them can provide.

Meanwhile, his troubles at work are just getting worse as he is dealing with the fallout of a recording of him abusing a suspect that has gone viral. Sigourney Weaver is outstanding as Internal Affairs Officer Joan Confrey, who is looking to get Brown off the street. The back and forth between the two veteran actors is quick yet among the best exchanges in the film. Ben Foster also shines as drug dealer General Terry, bringing a gritty authenticity to a role where he supplies Brown with all the drugs he needs to get fueled up for a day on the job.

A Viral Recording Sends Dave Brown Into a Downward Spiral in 'Rampart'

Sergeant Brown is involved in a car accident at an intersection. When the driver of the other car gets out and attempts to flee the scene, Brown runs him down, tackles him, and proceeds to beat the man with his billy club. Someone captures the events on their phone, and the sequence goes viral, stoking the already burning flame of tension between the police and residents of South Los Angeles. With all the turmoil in Brown's personal life and lack of respect for the citizens he is supposed to protect and serve, it is the beginning of his spectacular downfall.

Director Oren Moverman uses a brilliantly subtle device to measure how troubled and stressed out his main character is becoming. If you look at Brown's face scene by scene in Rampart, it becomes flusher and more splotchy the further embroiled he becomes in maintaining his dignity, sanity, and career as a police officer. Brown is a hard liquor drinker, and Moverman uses a visible indicator to illustrate unspoken emotional stress and vulnerability. Harrelson embraces Brown and all his faults and fully embodies what a dirty cop looks like. It's a haunting but moving portrayal of a man caught up in a bad marriage, working a job he doesn't have the temperament for.

What Separates 'Rampart' From Woody Harrelson's Other Films?

Woody Harrelson is a highly prolific actor with more than 50 film and television credits to his name already. So, finding something unique about one of his performances isn't easy. Several things in Rampart make it an outlier in his long career. First and foremost, Harrelson has largely made his hay in Hollywood playing likable characters without much internal struggle brewing within; Rampart is his darkest role. The inner turmoil combined with the outward hostility and almost nihilistic approach to the world around him makes his turn as Dave Brown stand out. As the viewer, you can feel Harrelson pull you into his nightmare without looking for your forgiveness or seeking your absolution — even to his own detriment. Dave Brown in Rampart is a cautionary tale of a man who believes that his position in society gives him the right to exert his will upon his peers and protectorate. This film will make you see Harrelson in an unapologetically dark and unforgiving light.

How Does Dave Brown Stack Up Against Other Notable Dirty Cop Performances?

You can compare several other standout dirty cop characters to Dave Brown in Rampart. Maybe the most obvious is Denzel Washington's Alonzo Harris in Antoine Fuqua's Training Day in 2001. Brown is like Harris in that he believes his badge makes him above the law. They both have an utter disregard for serving and protecting and become consumed with deadly personal agendas. Another apt comparison is Harvey Keitel's classic turn as the Lieutenant in 1992's Bad Lieutenant. Keitel's performance captures the internal struggle going on within a man who witnesses the worst parts of humanity and society daily. He turns to a sordid and seedy lifestyle to keep the demons from consuming his soul. Harrelson's Brown is the perfect amalgamation of these two powerhouse portrayals.

