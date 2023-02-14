During an interview to promote his upcoming sports dramedy Champions, Woody Harrelson dedicated a couple of minutes to talk about other projects that he’s involved in this year, including a very special one-night-only event that he’s doing for the fifth time. Yes, we're talking about Harrelson's highly anticipated return to Saturday Night Live. He'll be hosting on February 25, with musical guest Jack White.

As any Saturday Night Live fan knows, hosting the long-running show for the fifth time is a big deal, and it means that Harrelson will earn the privilege of entering into the highly sought-after Five-Timers Club, which, as the name indicates, features actors who have hosted an episode five times or more. This means we’ll probably see a sketch about it and naturally Harrelson will probably address it in his opening monologue. During the interview, Harrelson shared with our own Steve Weintraub what it means to join this prestigious club, and even dished on the nerves he's feeling about it. The actor said:

“It means [hosting] one more than it did last time? No, no, it's very exciting. I gotta say, I'm trying not to think about it because I get nervous because it's live. I just get nervous about it, and particularly the monologue. So far, all it means is nerves, but at the end of the night, Saturday night, the 25th, I think it's gonna mean some happiness.”

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma

These Five-Timers Could Appear to Welcome Woody Harrelson to the Club

While appearing in almost every sketch of the live show is no easy feat, as Harrelson alluded to, when he steps onto the SNL stage later this month—he'll be in good company. When a new performer joins the Five-Timers Club, other members of the club tend to cameo. This means stars like Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, and former SNL star and head writer Tina Fey could show up on the 25th. Another member that could make an appearance is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Paul Rudd, who also recently joined the club. There are other Five-Timers who could make an appearance, but it's unlikely we'll see Justin Timberlake, Candice Bergen, Chevy Chase, Melissa McCarthy, or Elliot Gould when Harrelson joins the very exclusive club.

Harrelson’s episode is also the show’s first one after a two-week hiatus. The last actor to take the stage was The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, with musical guest Coldplay. NBC has yet to announce the hosts and musical guests who are set to follow Harrelson, but we can certainly expect an exciting slate since Season 48 is only halfway through.

Woody Harrelson's next movie Champions premieres in theaters on March 10. You can check out the trailer below and our interview with Harrelson in the player above: