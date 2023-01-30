Woody Harrelson stands out as an incredibly unique actor due to his ability to be extremely versatile, yet entirely himself at the same time. From Zombieland, to True Detective, Harrelson has shown that his distinct persona carries with it the charm, wit, and thoughtfulness sufficient to bring depth and brevity to every role. His performance in last year's Triangle of Sadness was no exception. With the support of a terrific script and a clear dramaturgical foundation, Woody Harrelson's specificity and sense for his character's inner turmoil, combined with his natural wit, provided a nuanced examination of the guilt-ridden American liberal.

Woody Harrelson's Character Is a Representation of Liberal Guilt

Harrelson's approach to Captain Thomas in Triangle of Sadness is layered. The Captain spends most of his portion of the film locked away in his room, drinking. He is sickened by the social hierarchy that accompanies extreme wealth, and the recklessness and thoughtlessness of those who control it. At the same time, he's painfully aware of the part he plays in feeding that social hierarchy as the captain of a luxury yacht. At one point in the film, he laments that he has too much abundance himself, and, therefore, is a part of the problem. As a result, the captain drinks and hides away from his guests and crew. Notably, in his first scene, Paula (played by Vicki Berlin) attempts to call him outside for a safety inspection. Captain Thomas avoids this, claiming to not feel well enough to complete it. He feels the need to retreat from the irony of his career, but in doing so becomes negligent, risking the safety of everyone on board.

It's clear that Captain Thomas is a practical man who is generally disinterested in formalities. Upon Paula's first attempt to schedule the "Captain's Dinner," Harrelson gives Captain Thomas an edge of retaliation. Though he has not actually shown up on screen at this point in the film, the annoyance and borderline hostility in his voice reflects his true feelings about the whole event. He finds it silly and indulgent. When his first-officer, Darius (Arvin Kananian), is finally able to get him to open the door, Thomas insists that nothing is wrong and that he is perfectly fine. Woody Harrelson smartly approaches this scene with a layer of distress underneath the goofy, smiling face. He knows that even though he is the captain, he still doesn't hold any real power. He is still forced to conform to the bidding of the wealthy.

These early looks at Harrelson's portrayal give insight into what is being said about those who are well-informed, yet still find themselves contributors to the social classism they internally despise. It's the unfortunate duality of American liberalism. Captain Thomas is a representation of Americans who do well to inform themselves, develop educated and thoughtful opinions, even speak openly and honestly about societal concerns, but fail to turn their thoughts and feelings into any kind of meaningful action. And in many cases, they give in to the machine they have educated themselves to resist. The result is a generation of Americans who burn themselves out emotionally and wind up with increasingly pessimistic worldviews; as is the case with Harrelson's character.

The Captain's Dinner Shows the Consequences of Extreme Wealth

Image via Neon

During the "Captain's Dinner," Captain Thomas stands at the back of the room and greets each guest as they enter. The key to Harrelson's performance in this scene is his non-verbal specificity. Where in previous scenes, he relied on his voice because he was not physically visible on camera, here he had to tell a different story than his written dialogue was suggesting. A guest approaches Captain Thomas complaining that the sails were dirty. The irony, of course, is that the yacht is motorized and doesn't actually have sails. The Captain doesn't seem to be sure whether he wants to laugh or cry at the request. Harrelson compliments his restrained posture with a slight glaze over his eyes and some subtle grinding of his teeth. This shows the internal turmoil the captain is having. He finds it both grating and amusing how painfully out of touch, and even stupid, some of these guests are, and shows his bewilderment in a subtle and specific way. As a final juicy little detail, he even sneaks an extra drink during the interaction.

The following scene is a nearly 25-minute sequence of the passengers one by one getting sick and vomiting all over the ship. This comes as a result of the kitchen staff being unable to properly prepare the food in order to accommodate the desires of one of the passengers. Captain Thomas is able to avoid this by ordering instead, a cheeseburger and fries. After noticing the Henrik Dorsin character, Jarmo, staring longingly at his plate, Thomas glances over and says, "I'm not a fan of fine dining." This idea interestingly parallels another film released in 2022, The Menu, in which the main character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy survives the deadly evening by rejecting the overly artistic drivel food and, instead, opts for a simple cheeseburger. Importantly, as the chaos of the scene in Triangle of Sadness ensues and people start to filter out of the restaurant, the captain is the only person left enjoying his food.

The contrast between the vomiting millionaires and the simplicity of the captain's meal is crucial to the overarching theme of the act. Those who claim social power through their wealth are inevitably self-sabotaging their own ability to enjoy, leaving everyone lower than them on the social hierarchy to clean up and take care of them. Captain Thomas understands the relationship between consumption and enjoyment enough to know that he doesn't need the appearance of wealth or prestige to enjoy himself. He trusts in simple pleasures and actively distrusts the judgment of the passengers, who he knows are out of touch with reality.

A Russian Capitalist and an American Communist On a Luxury Yacht

Very soon after being left alone with his cheeseburger, Captain Thomas, who is a self-proclaimed Marxist, is joined by Dimitry (Zlatko Buric), a Russian Reaganist. They begin drinking together and reciting quotations at one another. Together they have a friendly, drunken, and frivolous debate over political philosophy. Eventually, they get friendlier and louder, taking the discussion to the yacht intercom system for everyone to hear. The irony is that as they do this, the captain is again neglecting the safety of the ship. Passengers are sick, the yacht is caught in a storm, the power goes out, and pirates are approaching.

This final point circles back to exactly what Woody Harrelson is representing with this character. This time, instead of his neglect coming from hiding away in his room, it comes from the distracting enjoyment of the debate itself. Enjoyment is the key word! Harrelson has the Captain actively enjoying Dimitry's company. He likes feeling that he is besting Dimitry's logic and, in a way, becomes dependent on him in order to feel relevant. But while he is carried away in the friendly exchanging of opinions and philosophies, the ship is in very real danger. The debate does nothing to help anyone. In the morning, the yacht is raided by pirates and only a few passengers and crew members survive.

The criticism the movie makes for liberalism is for those who are all talk and no action. It's not enough to know that there is an issue with a governmental system. Discussion is important, but real issues require rectification from those who have the power to enact change. Captain Thomas was the captain of the ship. If he was willing to take real action rather than merely complain and philosophize, he could have had the power to change the work climate, ensure everyone's safety, and put some of the passengers in their place. Instead, he willingly gave power to the wealthy passengers, even though he knew it was wrong. Therein lies the liberal duality. It's the great tendency to feed the social machine, even with the knowledge that things need to change.

Triangle of Sadness is filled with creative explorations of social dynamics, and what gives a person power over another. Woody Harrelson's character, Captain Thomas, acts as a representation of American liberalism and its role in the distribution of power and wealth. His subtle, nuanced performance showcases the inner turmoil of liberal duality, and the tendency to get carried away with discussion and debate, avoiding action against the real issues. Harrelson's ability to combine versatility with his own unique personality is exactly what Triangle of Sadness needed for this character. Hopefully his hot streak of supporting roles will continue and lead to more recognition in the future.