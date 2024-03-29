The Big Picture Woody Woodpecker returns in new Netflix film, bringing chaos to summer camp in a live-action/animated hybrid style.

Humor and slapstick madness are back as Woody tries to save Camp Woo Hoo, with classic characters getting in trouble.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp hits Netflix on April 12.

Woody Woodpecker is one of the oldest animated characters. Yet his 2017 film adaptation left a lot to be desired for fans of the franchise. That being said, the icon is giving it a second go and returning in the new Netflix film Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp, which is releasing on the streamer this April. Now, in the film’s first trailer, Woody is turning summer camp into heightened chaos.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp, like its predecessor, is a live-action/animated hybrid film with the trailer doing a nice job showing off Woody’s fresh coat of paint. The film sees Woody as he gets kicked out of the forest and forced to find a new home at Camp Woo Hoo, a place that’s facing being shut down. In an attempt to help save the camp, Woody inadvertently makes things worse with his classic band of humor. Like the franchise's earliest runs, Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp has a heavy dose of slapstick madness, with both humans and cartoon characters being tortured in various ways. For example, seeing Buzz Buzzard being crushed by a wooded ceiling is sure to get a laugh out of younger viewers.

Woody Woodpecker Gives Live Action-Animation Another Try

The massive summer camp sub-genre ranges from all-time great comedies to coming-of-age classics. There’s just something about the sun-soaked setting that, even if you never partook as a kid, takes you back to a more innocent and nostalgic time. While we shouldn’t be expecting anything revolutionary from a Woody Woodpecker film, Goes to Camp looks to be a step up from the last film in terms of both its humor and presentation. Hopefully, the themes that are synonymous with this genre allow Woody to grow up a bit. The franchise has never rivaled the Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry, or Mickey Mouse in popularity, but given its almost 90-year history, Woody deserves a film worthy of his legacy. Recently both Sonic the Hedgehog and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers have shown that, in the right hands, the hybrid animation-live action style can work. Only time will tell if Woody’s second modern film adventure will fall in that latter category.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp on April 12, 2024, on Netflix. The film stars Chloe De Los Santos, Josh Lawson, Mary-Louise Parker, Esther Son, and Evan Stanhope while also featuring the voices of Kevin Michael Richardson, Tom Kenny, and Eric Bauza as Woody. The trailer can be viewed below.

