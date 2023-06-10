If you’re a fan of the hit Chinese historical drama series The Untamed, look no further than the 2021 series Word of Honor for your next watch. Adapted from the novel Faraway Wanderers by Priest and produced by Ciwen Media and Youku, Word of Honor tells the epic story of two men, Zhou Zishu (played by Zhang Zhehan) and Wen Kexing (played by Gong Jun), and how their lives completely change once they cross each other’s paths. In addition to showcasing epic fighting scenes and gorgeous cinematography, the show has drawn a major fanbase for its characterization, namely the chemistry between its main male leads.

What Is ‘Word of Honor’ About?

After deflecting from the assassin organization known as the Window of Heaven, the emotionally burnt-out former leader Zhou Zishu sets off on a solo path of self-destruction, taking the guise of a drunken vagabond named Zhou Xu. However, he soon comes across Wen Kexing, a flirtatious wanderer who becomes intrigued by Zhou Zishu, sensing a deeper nature beneath his shallow disguise, and curious to learn more. However, Wen Kexing also has a secret past of his own as the morally gray leader of Ghost Valley, a supernatural society of demons and spirits, who wants nothing but revenge against the martial arts world for murdering his parents as a child. As such, Wen Kexing sets the martial arts world into chaos by playing up a conspiracy about a prized object called the Glazed Armor, said to be a key to unlocking incredible power and resources. However, as the two’s lives become further intertwined, drawing others into their circle, the two find their relationship and lives shifting beyond what they ever could imagine.

The Sensual Appeal of 'Word of Honor' Lies In Its Subtext

While the world of Chinese media is certainly no stranger to censorship, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ materials, the production team behind Word of Honor takes a step to honor its danmei background by showcasing strong queer romantic subtext. Like The Untamed, Word of Honor relies on subtle storytelling to showcase the romantic chemistry between Zhou Zishu and Wen Kexing, using physical language of heated glances and loaded light touches, as well as allusions to romantic literature and poetry in speech patterns (as articulated by cultural critic Avenue X). One example of queer coding the show ingeniously uses is when Wen Kexing cuts Zhou Zishu’s sleeve (i.e. moments when there is blood on his sleeve). By cutting his sleeve, the show suggests a tongue-in-cheek reference to the term “cut sleeve,” a Chinese idiom known to be alluding to queer men, referencing a homoromantic story in which an emperor notices his male lover sleeping on his robe, and so as not to disturb his rest, cuts off the sleeve.

The main actors shine in their interactions with each other, as the once cold-shouldered Zhou Zishu slowly warms up to Wen Kexing’s presence, and the latter’s more deeply manipulative nature becomes softer and more vulnerable in the other man’s presence. Whether fighting together in battle or enjoying softer moments like sharing a drink or grooming each other’s hair, there is a dynamic sense of tenderness to their relationship together.

'Word of Honor' Also Leans on the Found Family Trope

In addition to the chemistry between the two main leads, Word of Honor also draws appeal from its other characters, especially Zhang Chengling (played by Sun Xilun) and Gu Xiang (played by Sun Xilun). As the surviving member of the renowned martial arts family, Mirror Lake Sect, Zhang Chengling feels indebted to Zhou Zishu for saving his life and presses the older man to be his mentor. Though initially repulsed at the idea, Zhou Zishu warms up to the naïve and righteous young man, taking him under his wing as a mentor/father figure.

With Wen Kexing, the audience sees from his entrance into the drama his relationship with Gu Xiang, a feisty young female martial artist who also comes from Ghost Valley. In their initial interactions, we see Wen Kexing teasing Gu Xiang like a younger sister, sharing a light-hearted repartee with her despite his darker past and nature. The two’s banter particularly shows when they are teasing about the other’s love life, as Gu Xiang basically calls out Wen Kexing’s crush on Zhou Zishu, and he in turn acts as a teasing, yet protective figure for her when she falls for Cao Weining (played by Ma Wen Yuan), a kind, if slightly bumbling disciple of the Qing Feng Sword Sect. As all four travel together on their journey, the audience sees a warmth grow between them, with Gu Xiang and Zhang Chengling acting like siblings, both exasperated and fond of each other, and Wen Kexing and Zhou Zishu acting as their de-facto guardians and/or parental figures.

'Word of Honor' Is an Imperfect But Captivating Queer Drama

While much can be said about the positive attributes of Word of Honor, there are some drawbacks, especially for first-time viewers of the show. Over the sequence of 36 episodes and one special episode (a number that is relatively short by Chinese drama standards), the show dives into a number of plot lines and threads that sometimes seems jumbled together, showcasing slight issues in pacing. Because the funding for the drama was cut at some point in its production, the series ends on an extremely awkward note with only a (very) short special episode to help tie up loose ends. However, the show is genuinely a lot of fun to watch, keeping the viewer on the edge of their seat to see what happens next. The impressive chemistry between the main leads is undeniable, and the supporting characters often shine on their own terms. What’s more is that the show is simply nice to look at, with stunning costume design as well as beautiful location shooting at Hengdian World Studios.

Overall, Word of Honor is a highly acclaimed Wuxia drama that does what it sets out to do despite its filming challenges, which is to tell an incredibly intriguing story of drama set within a martial arts fantasy world alongside showcasing (subtext boarding on canonically textual) queer representation. If you’re looking for a well-made drama with aggressively good queer romantic chemistry, then you might want to check out Word of Honor.