The Big Picture Words of War tells the real-life story of journalist Anna Politkovskaya's courageous fight for press freedom.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Maxine Peake, Ciarán Hinds, and Jason Isaacs, portraying key roles.

The political thriller highlights the importance of a free press in society and the relevance of Anna's story in today's geopolitical landscape.

Since the dawn of time, the games of power are some of the most deadly endeavours anyone van spossibly undertake. Bringing these shadowy deeds to light, whether it be in a fiction tale like Game of Thrones has held great appeal to audiences across board. Rolling Pictures' political drama-thriller, Words of War, which is heading to Cannes Market this month has released its first image. The project which follows the struggle for an independent voice in Russia has put together an envious ensemble cast that includes Maxine Peake, Ciarán Hinds, and Jason Isaacs.

Words of War will not tell a fictionalized story but will bring to screeens a real life tale of a struggle to be heard in an oppressive system of government. There are two newly released images for Words of War, both telling vastly contrasting stories. Per Deadline, the first features Isaacs and Peake calmly dressed on what seems like a night out for intelligence gathering. The second is less peaceful, showing Peake in the midst of a conflict alongside a colleague while wearing vests with the word "PRESS" written upon them. The upcoming political drama-thriller tells "the real-life story of American-Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya’s pioneering, brave crusade, fighting for an independent voice in Russia in the late 1990s and early 2000s. For seven years, she refused to give up reporting on the Second Chechen War despite numerous acts of intimidation and violence and was then assassinated in 2006. She gained widespread international renown for her criticisms of Russia and stands as a pillar of press freedom."

Peake plays Anna Politkovskaya, the title role, with the actress' resemblance to the slain journalist a testament to brilliant casting. Hinds will portray Dmitry, Anna’s friend and colleague, and also the Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief. Sasha, Anna’s husband will be portrayed by Isaacs. As it was during her time, the globe politcal climate is grappling with shifting tectonic plates in the geoplotical field of play and this isn't lost on the creative team. “The relevance of Anna’s story in today’s evolving geopolitical landscape is striking, and it’s more important than ever to ensure her story is told,” said Concourse CEO Matthew Shreder. “Words of War is a gripping political thriller filled with intensity that will intrigue and enlighten audiences.”

A Testament to A Powerful Journalist

Image via Deadline

Words of War is written by Eric Poppen with James Strong (Broadchurch) directing to bring Anna's story to life. A partnership of Rolling Pictures, Good Films Collective, and Concourse Media will produce the project. The value of a free press is the bedrock of sane society and Anna's story highlights that. “The story of Anna Politkovskaya embodies what it means to be a courageous journalist. If we don’t have a vibrant and independent free press to expose what is happening in the world today, we are going to be beset by all the problems that we saw in this very powerful film,” Brennan explained. Besides the aforementioned trio of Hinds, Peake, and Isaacs, the film's cast also includes Ian Hart, Naomi Battrick, Harry Lawtey, Ellie Bamber, Agni Scott, Alec Newman, and Ben Miles.

