Journalists have long been the unsung heroes, risking their lives and livelihoods to expose the truth. The job has its internal and external challenges, and the severity of these challenges changes from place to place and time to time. For Anna Politkovskaya, the truth was paramount and would cost her everything when she went up against the powerful forces of the Russian machinery. Words of War is a political thriller based on and dedicated to this brave journalist who paid the ultimate price for the truth, joining more than 1800 journalists who have been killed in this century alone. Starring Maxine Peake, Jason Isaacs, and Ciarán Hinds, Words of War will be released in theaters nationwide on May 2, 2025, timed to the United Nations’ World Press Freedom Day. Below is the film's official description.

Based on a true story, Words of War follows world-renowned journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya on her brave crusade, fighting to be an independent voice of truth for the Russian people, putting her own life in jeopardy despite numerous acts of intimidation and violence. While Anna was ultimately silenced, her legacy lives on and her story serves as a reminder of the dangers that journalists face and the importance of protecting their right to report the news without fear of death or reprisal.

'Words of War's Artwork Tells a Story of the Price of Freedom of the Press