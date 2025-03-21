A crusading Russian journalist takes on government lies in the new trailer for Words of War. It stars The Theory of Everything's Maxine Peake as real-life reporter Anna Politkovskaya. The film is being released by Rolling Pictures on May 2, 2025, to coincide with the United Nations’ World Press Freedom Day.

The trailer opens in 1999, when tensions between Russia and breakaway republic Chechnya have escalated into violence. Politkovskaya, a reporter for Novaya Gazeta, is dispatched to the frontlines by editor and friend Dmitry Muratov (Ciarán Hinds, Belfast) — not to be a war correspondent, but a "people correspondent." Once there, however, she learns some hard truths about the Russian government's brutal campaign against the Chechen rebels, and realizes that it's a cover for genocide. Her husband, Alexander Politkovsky (Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus), is soon made aware of the danger she and their entire family are in as she speaks truth to power. Those familiar with Russian politics are likely well aware of Anna's ultimate fate, but the tale is told on film for the first time in Words of War, which will be released exclusively in theaters this spring.

What Creatives Are Behind 'Words of War'?

Words of War was directed by acclaimed British TV director James Strong (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Mr. Bates vs The Post Office), from a script by Eric Poppen (Borderland). In addition to Peake, Hinds, and Isaacs, it also stars Ian Hart (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone), Ellie Bamber (Red, White & Royal Blue) as reporter Elena Milashina, Harry Lawtey (Industry) as Anna and Alexander's son Ilya, Naomi Battrick (The Serpent Queen) as their daughter Vera, Ben Miles (Douglas Is Cancelled), and Fady Elsayed (Gangs of London). It is produced by Miriam Segal, Mark Maxey, Paul Brennan, and Kia Jam. Executive producers include Sean Penn and Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell.

The film has received high praise from the journalism and intelligence communities. Says Washington Post veteran Bob Woodward, "It’s not only a powerful movie but is an absolute truth that authoritarian regimes, like in this case, assassinate reporters." Former CIA director John Brennan opines that "if we don’t have a vibrant and independent free press to expose what is happening in the world today, we are going to be beset by all the problems that we saw in this very powerful film."

Words of War will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Words of War below.