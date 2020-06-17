‘Words With Friends’ Pops Off in a New Voice Game, Exclusively for Amazon’s Alexa

Friends, we’d like to have a word with you, especially if you happen to be a fan of the following franchise or just really enjoy talking to yourself Alexa. Zynga Inc., a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced the launch of Words With Friends Word Pop, a new voice game based on Words With Friends, exclusively for Alexa. Details from their press release follow below:

Word Pop is an entirely new take on classic Words With Friends style play. In the game, Alexa challenges players to create as many words as possible from a six-letter bank, through a series of one-minute sessions. Players must say or spell as many words as they can during each session, earning points for both the number and length of words found. To access the game, players simply say, “Alexa, open Word Pop” on any Alexa device to enable the skill and begin solving word puzzles.

“I’m thrilled that by adding Word Pop to the Words With Friends family, players will be able to test and improve their word skills, making them even better Words With Friends players,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “The beauty of Words With Friends is that even after ten years, we’re still discovering new ways for the franchise to bring joy to players around the world. We’re dedicated to experimenting with services such as Alexa and game modes like Word Pop, which gives players a familiar, yet novel experience.”

“We’re very excited to have a global leader in mobile games like Zynga create a new voice-based game based on such an entertaining franchise like Words With Friends,” said Steve Bernstein, director, Alexa. “Customers love playing games on Alexa and we’re excited to bring this new experience to them, testing their word knowledge in a fun and challenging way.”

Word Pop is accessible now on any Alexa device such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Show or Echo Dot.

