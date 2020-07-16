‘Work It’ Trailer Reveals a Netflix Movie That’s ‘Center Stage’ Meets ‘Bring It On’

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming original movie Work It, and if you’re a fan of dance and/or competition movies, it’s probably right up your alley. Directed by Lauren Terruso (Good Girls Get High) and written by Alison Peck (UglyDolls), the film follows a young girl with dreams of dancing onstage. When the admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she works to form a ragtag group of underdog dancers to take on the best squad in the school.

The trailer is a little bit Bring It On and a little bit Center Stage with a dose of Step Up mixed in for good measure. It’s nothing you haven’t seen before, but if you’re into this sort of thing, you’ll probably want to put this movie on your radar.

Check out the Work It trailer below and click here for a full list of upcoming Netflix movies. The film stars Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Michelle Buteau. Work It premieres on Netflix on August 7th.