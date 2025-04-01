Jason Statham was at the top of the box office once again this past weekend thanks to his new assignment as A Working Man. The Beekeeper actor’s latest action film with director David Ayer was another campy romp and took in over $30 million worldwide despite some mixed reviews. Not bad for a film that only took $12 million to make. Now, if you're still riding the high of A Working Man’s adrenaline-pumping exploits, the film is already available to pre-order on physical media.

You can pre-order your copy of A Working Man on 4K ($27.95 USD), Blu-ray ($22.95) and DVD ($17.95) now on Gruv.com. There's no release date for the physical media editions yet or official cover artwork yet, but we should know by the time the film ends its explosive theatrical run. A Working Man has only been in theaters for less than a week, so Statham will hopefully be kicking more butt in theaters for many weeks to come.

What’s ‘A Working Man' About?

Based on the novel Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, A Working Man follows a retired soldier named Levon Cade (Statham) when his construction job goes off the rails. His employer’s daughter, Jenny (Arianna Rivas), has been kidnapped by human traffickers and Levon is the only one trusted to get her back. However, the criminal underworld he entered is much more complex and larger than expected. That leads to Levon using all his skills he learned in the force to bring Jenny home, while leaving a lofty body count in his wake. A Working Man may not be as good or beloved by action fans as The Beekeeper, but it was another endlessly entertaining thrill ride from Statham and Ayer. Post Suicide Squad, the filmmaker has found a nice niche in smaller, yet epic-feeling action spectacles. A Working Man blends raw and campy action to a deadly degree of fun. At the same time, it has a subtle emotional hook to keep the stacks high. It doesn't reinvent the genre wheel by any stretch of the imagination; the film is just a well-made good vs. evil story.

The ‘Working Man’ of Action

A Working Man is currently busting heads exclusively in theaters. Before you pre-order your physical media copy, you can get your tickets now on Fandango's website. With A Minecraft Movie coming out this weekend alongside the smaller Neon horror comedy slasher Hell of a Summer, it’ll be interesting to see how Statham will fare in A Working Man’s second weekend. It doesn't need to do much to impress as it's already more than doubled its budget at the box office.