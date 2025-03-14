This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A new poster for the upcoming action thriller, A Working Man has just been released. The poster features Jason Statham as construction worker Levon Cade. The visual shows the actor wearing a cap on his head and holding a hammer over his shoulder with a menacing look on his face. The David Ayer directorial is based on the 2014 novel Levon’s Trade and follows the construction worker’s quest to find his kidnapped daughter, played by Arianna Rivas.

The film also stars Michael Peña, David Harbour, Jason Flemyng and Eve Mauro in prominent roles. The screenplay was written by Ayer, in collaboration with Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. Statham, Ayer and Stallone also serve as producers for A Working Man alongside Chris Long, John Friedberg, Bill Block and Kevin King. The action flick marks Statham and Ayer’s second collaboration after the 2024 thriller, The Beekeeper, which collected over $150 million at the global box office.

The trailer for A Working Man was released in January 2025 and featured Statham taking on a group of human traffickers. The trailer reveals Statham’s character as a former black ops operative who is pulled back into the world of crime when his daughter goes missing. Levon then enlists the help of a former military ally, played by Harbour who tells him: “You’re gonna have to kill your way out of it.” The high-octane film is set to hit theatres worldwide on March 28, 2025.

David Ayer Has Given Up Hope for His ‘Suicide Squad’ Cut

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ayer admitted that his original cut for the 2016 film, Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Will Smith might never see the light of day. The director has been vocal about DC’s interference during the editing process in the past. According to him, the film was re-edited, and that compromised his original vision which was darker and much more character driven.