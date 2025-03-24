Jason Statham is getting ready to clock in for his shift thanks to the final trailer for his upcoming film, A Working Man. Releasing in cinemas later this week on March 28, the project sees Statham reteam with The Beekeeper helmer, David Ayer, in an action-packed feature based on Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel, Levon’s Trade. Featuring supporting performances from David Harbour (Stranger Things), Michael Peña (End of Watch), Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders), today’s teaser kicks off the week with that high-octane spirit that we need to get us through a Monday.

The teaser introduces audiences to Statham’s latest butt-kicking hero, an ex-Royal Marines leader named Levon, who has long given up his life in the military, opting for a quieter existence as a construction worker. Sitting down for a glass of whiskey and a chat with his old pal, Gunny (played by a nearly unrecognizable Harbour), Levon tells his friend about his boss’ missing daughter, informing him that he’s going rogue to save her from human traffickers. With one piece of advice, Gunny tells Levon that if he’s gonna do it, he’s gotta go “full on” — cut to Statham’s character beating the living daylights out of anyone who dares cross his path and get in the way of bringing the young woman safely home.

‘A Working Man’ Sets the Stage For Numerous Reunions

Not only does A Working Man reunite Statham and Ayer following the massive success of last year’s The Beekeeper, but it also allowed the filmmaker to rejoin with performers from other titles in his catalog. Audiences are getting a Kick-Ass reunion thanks to the casting of Flemyng, while Peña holds it down for fans of Ayer’s 2012 cop-centered thriller, End of Watch. Meanwhile, with Sylvester Stallone holding co-writing credits alongside Ayer, the movie also marks a re-teaming between the Rocky superstar and Statham, who previously collaborated in The Expendables franchise.

Beyond A Working Man, Statham fans have a lot to cheer about, as the actor is on deck to star in a sequel to last year’s The Beekeeper. Unfortunately, Ayer won’t be part of the follow-up flick, but the next chapter of Adam Clay’s story is in terrific hands, with Nobody 2 helmer, Timo Tjahjanto, set to direct. Meanwhile, 2026 will see The Transporter star work alongside a cast that also includes Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong in Jean-François Richet’s action thriller, Mutiny.

Check out the final trailer for A Working Man above and see it in theaters this weekend.