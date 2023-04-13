Be your own Barbie girl in your own Barbie world when the Dreamhouse experience opens up in Los Angeles. We’ve seen Knock at the Cabin, Severance, and even House of the Dragon try their hands at immersing their fanbase in their fantastical worlds, and now it's Barbie's turn. Mattel has joined forces with entertainment company Kilburn Live to bring the success of Toronto’s “World of Barbie” to a city near you this summer. Celebrating its United States opening by skating on down to Santa Monica, tickets are now available for the Los Angeles takeover which will kick off on April 14.

Put on your pinks and fluorescents and prepare for the experience of a lifetime as attendees will have the chance to take a stroll through the streets of Barbie’s neighborhood and even catch a Barbie flick (however not the Barbie flick) inside the recognizable theater. More of a camper? Of course, the camper van will be there along with plenty of other photo ops like life-size Barbie boxes and a TV studio.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the event will be a self-guided tour of Barbie’s Dreamhouse where participants will have full reign over the Malibu mansion, including the pool area. Fashionistas will be able to take a trip through the generations as the Dreamhouse’s closets will be stacked to the brim with famous decades-spanning Barbie looks. In May, be sure to hang after for the Sips after Sunset event featuring specialty cocktails and music while June will see the arrival of Pink Carpet Night where you can sashay on the vibrantly carpeted runway with your most stylish Barbie-centered outfit.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

What is Barbie About?

For the first time in history, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) has molded a live-action film from the beloved plastic dolls that have kept generations of fans enamored. While plot details are on the hush-hush, we know that the movie will center around a world full of Barbies and Kens with one set of the iconic couple making a break for it to live in the real world. But, as this Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) will soon come to find, life on the outside may not be all that it’s cracked up to be.

Assembling an all-star cast for her latest blockbuster film, Gerwig’s Barbie will also star Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, and others.

Experience the world of Barbie-like you never have before by purchasing your tickets now for the “World of Barbie” experience. Barbie makes her big-screen debut on July 21. You can check out the trailer below.