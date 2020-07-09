‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ Release Date Confirmed for Fall 2020

After the Battle for Azeroth, what’s a World of Warcraft-er to do? Wait for the eighth expansion in the MMORPG, Shadowlands, an epic addition that will open the gates to the realm of the dead and allow gamers to see all that it has to offer. But while the new expansion was announced in November 2019, no solid release date has been announced by Blizzard Entertainment. That remains the case, unfortunately, but in the latest Devs update, they’ve committed to a Fall 2020 release, even if they have to ship it from their homes themselves.

The latest livestream, which you can watch below, had already been delayed from its original June date out of respect to the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter movement. Social change is butting up against the ongoing pandemic and the complications that come with it, casting some doubt as to just when the Shadowlands expansion might actually arrive (along with throwing just about every other facet of life into turmoil). Executive producer John Hight and the team are well aware of this fact and the frustration it causes, which is why he said this during the announcement:

“You have our commitment that we will be releasing Shadowlands this fall, even if we end up shipping it from our homes.”

Additionally, the feature-complete Beta is expected to be available as early as next week, so stay tuned to see how you can get in on the game. If you missed it, you can watch the devs update in its entirety here:

World of Warcraft Executive Producer John Hight and Game Director Ion Hazzikostas sit down at home to share details about Shadowlands, the upcoming expansion, and provide a look at some of the latest content now in development. Brave The Beyond The veil between life and death is no more. With a single act of destruction, Sylvanas Windrunner has ripped open the way to the afterlife. Azeroth’s staunchest defenders have been dragged into all-consuming darkness. An ancient force of death threatens to break its bonds and unravel reality. Hidden realms of wonder and horror await any who would pass to the other side. The Shadowlands is home to an entire realm of the departed; it is a world between worlds whose delicate balance preserves life and death itself. As one of Azeroth’s greatest champions, you have been granted the power to cross over in body and soul. Now you must investigate a conspiracy to unmake the cosmos, and help Warcraft legends journey back… or fulfill their ultimate destiny.

