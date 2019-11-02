‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ Expansion Trailer Teases Epic Story

0

BlizzCon 2019 didn’t fail to deliver during its keynote on Friday. During the presentation, the first cinematic trailer for the World of Warcraft expansion Shadowlands was unveiled. Even better, a features overview trailer for Shadowlands was unveiled, too.

The five-minute cinematic trailer teases an epic journey with stunning visuals of a fight between former Horde Warchief turned master villain Sylvanas Windrunner go to Icecrown to battle against current Lich King Bolvar Fordragon. WoW fans will recognize Bolvar from the previous expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. Sylvanas and Bolvar proceed to battle it out in larger-than-life fashion, with Sylvanas seemingly outwitting Bolvar’s every move. Despite the Lich King appearing to have the advantage with his oversized hammer of fire and ice as well as a hulking frame, Sylvanas beats his every move with her bow made of bones and bewitched arrows. Sylvanas makes it clear she is on the warpath and hellbent to change the world forever as she takes off Bolvar’s crown and breaks it in half, literally tearing the fabric between worlds as life and death become one.

The Shadowlands expansion is a follow-up to Battle for Azeroth is expected to arrive in 2020. In addition to the cinematic trailer, a features overview trailer was also released giving gamers a look at the actual gameplay. It’s hard not to be enticed by the detailed look of the world, which is steeped in underworld imagery and bold colors. Per the Shadowlands site, players will be able to align themselves with one of four covenants and a new feature will be introduced: the infinite dungeon known as Torghast, Tower of the Damned. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg as Blizzard Entertainment shared even more Shadowland gameplay features on Friday (listed below).

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion is now available to pre-order on the game’s official site. For now, check out the cinematic trailer and features gameplay overview footage below:

And, if you’re extra curious, here’s a roundup of even more features reported in an official press release (via Kotaku) that come in the WoW: Shadowlands expansion to make your experience even more pulse-pounding and immersive: