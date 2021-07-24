If you can't get enough of World of Warcraft, you'll be excited to know that Blizzard is now accepting pre-orders for the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic System Board Game! It's a collaborative effort between Blizzard and Z-man games to bring the fun of one of the most famous MMORPGs of all time to a table near you.

The name of the game is quite a mouthful; to be fair, though, players are getting a lot in return. Z-man has taken their popular Pandemic series of games and tweaked the rules/settings to apply them to the World of Warcraft universe. One of those tweaks is an added "quests" game mechanic which doesn't exist in the vanilla Pandemic ruleset. The quests are little missions your hero can go on to battle monsters, destroy relics of evil, and generally move the game action along. The extra-large game board itself is littered with iconic locations from the world of Azeroth which players who are familiar with the game will know and love. And if you're into figs, you will like this game. Carefully crafted and painted figurines of characters like Thrall, Varian Wrynn, and Sylvanas Windrunner are part and parcel with the rest of the game.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Z-Man Games

RELATED: With BlizzCon2021 on the Horizon, Now's a Good Time to Revisit the Blue Yeti x World of Warcraft Edition Mic

You can pre-order the game right now on either the Z-man games website or the official Blizzard store page. It's designed for 1 - 5 players age 14 years and up, with an estimated 45 - 60 minute run time per game. It retails for $59.99 USD and, according to the websites, will ship no later than November 30, 2021. Check out the trailer and images below to see if this board game is up your alley.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Z-Man Games

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Z-Man Games

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Z-Man Games

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Z-Man Games

Image via Blizzard Entertainment/Z-Man Games

KEEP READING: Here's How to Watch BlizzCon 2021 Online for 'World of Warcraft', 'Overwatch', and More Breaking News

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (July 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next