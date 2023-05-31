The PBS and BBC drama series World on Fire is setting fans ablaze with images from its second season that feature Jonah Hauer-King, Lesley Manville, Parker Sawyers, and Eugénie Derouand surrounded by the tragedies of World War II. Created by Peter Bowker, we’re excited to see the first peeks of the show’s sophomore season and the most recent update since it was announced that filming had begun almost a year ago. Although no release date has been set, this first set of photos points to more information coming our way soon.

Currently making a splash as Prince Eric in Disney’s live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Hauer-King’s leading character, Harry Chase, can be seen staring into the distance with a vacant look in his eyes. Off to the side of the Royal Air Force member is a fellow soldier with a medical wrap around his bleeding head pointing to tough times ahead for the British troops.

Known for her work in The Crown, Manville, who plays Harry’s mother, Robina wears a pearl necklace and blue blazer. Appearing aloof to the battle that’s raging around her country, Robina looks unbothered and distant from the harsh realities that her son is facing. A Discovery of Witches star Sawyers stands with his back to a barbed-wire fence with a Nazi flag waving in the background while The Advent Calendar’s Derouand is facing the heartache of war on the front lines as a nurse.

Following a critically-celebrated first season that starred the likes of Sean Bean and Helen Hunt, the series centers on ordinary people whose lives have been greatly impacted by the early days of WWII. The six new episodes will pick up following the events of the first season, dropping its characters into the chaos of October 1940. This time around, viewers will tune in as the Great War makes its way to Britain with Harry and other pilots like him revving their engines to defend the skies over Manchester. Like last season, the story will also touch down in now-occupied France and Nazi Germany. The fight in North Africa will also be on display as Indian Sappers, Australian Diggers, and the British Armed Forces join together to battle their common enemy.

Who Else Will Be in World on Fire Season 2?

While Bean and Hunt won’t be returning for the follow-up episodes, we can expect to see Julia Brown, Zofia Wichlacz, Blake Harrison, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, and Cel Spellman all reprise their roles. Newbies include Mark Bonnar, Gregg Sulkin, Ahad Raza, and Miriam Schiweck.

While we wait for more news on World on Fire Season 2, you can watch the trailer for Season 1 down below.