After four years away, the war is about to rage on as World on Fire returns to PBS on Sunday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET. It was around this time last year that the series revealed that filming for the sophomore season was underway, giving fans a sigh of relief in knowing that more of the story would be coming following the cliffhangers of the first season which aired its final episode all the way back in 2019. A lot has changed since then, with the COVID-19 pandemic casting its dark shadow on the production for Season 2, forcing the entire project to be on a massive delay.

Like the first season, audiences can expect the next batch of World on Fire episodes to take them on a journey into the heart of WWII. Picking up just months after Season 1, viewers will return to the hearts of Paris, Manchester, Berlin, Dunkirk, and Warsaw, as well as the unforgivable sands of the North African desert. With Nazi Germany as strong as ever, Britain is finding itself at the center of blitzkrieg attacks with bombs showering down at all hours.

While we may be bidding adieu to performances from Sean Bean and Helen Hunt, The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King is back in action as Harry Chase, an interpreter-turned-member of the Royal Air Force, prepared to protect his country at all costs. Waiting for her son Harry back home is Lesley Manville’s (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, The Crown) Robina Chase, who, due to her privileged standing in society, continues to block out the ongoing terror surrounding the rest of Britain. Also appearing this season is A Discovery of Witches star Parker Sawyers who reprises his role as Albert Fallou, a musician, with Eugénie Derouand’s nurse Henriette Guillbert also back to tend to the wounds of those suffering in Paris. Other names such as Zofia Wichlacz, Cel Spellman, Julia Brown, Blake Harrison, and Eryk Biedunkiewicz will also return for more action. Newcomers include Gregg Sulkin, Ahad Raza, Mark Bonnar, and Miriam Schiweck.

Image via PBS/BBC

Who’s Behind World on Fire?

Peter Bowker, who holds credits backing productions like Blackpool, Occupation, The A Word, Viva Laughlin, and the Emmy-award-winning drama Capital, is the creator of World on Fire. A BBC production, the title is one of many including All Creatures Great and Small, Downton Abbey, and Grantchester that has worked its way onto PBS’ Masterpiece selections.

Check out the Season 2 trailer for World on Fire below.